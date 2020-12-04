Marlins make one change to Mattingly’s coaching staff and announce other promotions

The Miami Marlins have made their first change to Don Mattingly’s coaching staff ahead of the 2021 season.

Keith Johnson, who has served as the manager of the Marlins’ Triple A affiliates the past two years, has been named the Marlins’ first-base coach, the club announced Friday.

Johnson replaces Billy Hatcher. This is the only change to the Marlins’ coaching staff.

The rest of the staff from last season — bench coach James Rowson, hitting coach Eric Dunan, assistant hitting coach Robert Rodriguez, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr., third-base coach Trey Hillman, bullpen coach Wellington Cepeda and catching coach Eddy Rodriguez — are slated to return for 2021.

Johnson, 49, has been a minor-league manager since 2008, first with the Los Angeles Angels organization for 10 years and then with the Marlins since 2019. He led the Triple A New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 73-65 record in 2019 and was set to lead the Wichita Wind Surge in 2020 before the minor-league season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Johnson’s full list of managerial stops with the Angels: Triple A Salt Lake Bees (2011-2014, 2016-2018), Class A Rancho Cucamonga (2009-2010) and Class A Cedar Rapids (2008).

Other Marlins promotions

▪ Lee Tressel, who has spent the past two seasons as the Marlins’ rehab strength and conditioning coordinator, is now the club’s Major League strength and conditioning coach.

▪ Adrian Lorenzo has been promoted to director of baseball operations, while Joey Nero will be the assistant director of baseball operations.

