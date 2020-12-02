The Marlins are retaining Jesus Aguilar. What does that mean for team at first base?

Jesus Aguilar will be back with the Miami Marlins next season.

The Marlins signed Aguilar, the slugging first baseman heading into his second year of arbitration, to a one-year deal worth $4.35 million, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald on Wednesday. Aguilar’s deal includes plus $50,000 in bonuses for hitting 400, 450 and 500 plate appearances in the season, making the deal worth as much as $4.5 million.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale was first to report the deal and salary figures.

Aguilar, who the Marlins claimed off waivers at the non-tender deadline last year, hit .277 with 10 doubles and eight home runs for the Marlins during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and was a steady force early when 19 players were sidelined by COVID-19. He looked like the Aguilar of 2018, the one who was an All-Star and hit 35 home runs with 108 RBI for the Milwaukee Brewers.

But there were questions, at least externally, if the Marlins were going to tender him a contract considering what could potentially be a logjam at first base and the uncertainty of whether there the National League will have a designated hitter in 2021. Fellow first baseman Garrett Cooper, who put up similar hitting marks as Aguilar in 2020 (.283 average, eight doubles, six home runs, 20 RBI in about 60 fewer at-bats) is heading into his first year of arbitration and should only garner about half of the $4.3 million Aguilar will get next season. Lewin Diaz, the Marlins’ No. 8 overall prospect, is also making a push toward having a full-time role with the club in the near future.

