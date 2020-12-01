Podcast: Explaining the Urena DFA, Cimber trade and Marlins arbitration-eligible players

The Marlins designated for assignment their longest-tenured player, traded for a sidearm-throwing reliever, have decisions to make at first base and need to make decisions on eight arbitration-eligible players, including what they do at what could become a logjam at first base if the National League doesn’t have a designated hitter in 2021.

Translation: The offseason is finally picking up steam.

Teams have until 8 p.m. Wednesday to tender contracts to players on their 40-man rosters, moves that generally impact those eligible for arbitration.

The Marlins were quick to the trigger with their first move involving that deadline, designating for assignment starting Jose Urena on Monday and acquiring relief pitcher Adam Cimber from the Cleveland Indians for cash considerations.





