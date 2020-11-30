Marlins designate Jose Urena for assignment, add a reliever in first offseason shakeup

The Miami Marlins made a pair of roster moves on Monday, designated for assignment their longest-tenured player and trading for a reliever.

In: 30-year-old relief pitcher Adam Cimber, acquired from the Cleveland Indians for cash considerations.

Out: 29-year-old starting pitcher Jose Urena, the Marlins’ Opening Day starter in both 2018 and 2019 but has had lackluster results over the past two years.

Urena being designated for assignment despite his veteran presence and almost 100 career starts for the Marlins is only a mild surprise. The right-handed pitcher was considered a likely candidate to be non-tendered by Wednesday’s deadline considering he would be due about $4 million in arbitration this year and the Marlins’ up-and-coming starting pitching depth likely would have pushed him out of the rotation.

Urena, who has been part of the Marlins’ big-league roster since 2015, had a career 4.60 ERA in 142 games with the Marlins (98 starts).

Cimber has made 152 career appearances over three MLB seasons and has a 3.89 ERA with 104 strikeouts against 38 walks in 136 1/3 innings of work. The San Diego Padres drafted him in the ninth round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

