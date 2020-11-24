Podcast: Derek Jeter on Marlins’ community outreach efforts, the offseason and Kim Ng

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter has seen the franchise’s growth on and off the field during the past three years.

The Marlins were a playoff team last season, advancing to the National League Division Series in the pandemic-shortened campaign. They also did their best to live up to the “community’s team” billing they gave themselves by extending their community outreach efforts in the time of COVID-19, handing out more than 700,000 meals since April to the South Florida community at large.

Jeter, who spoke Monday at the Marlins’ annual Thanksgiving food distribution, went in detail on the Marlins’ community outreach efforts and touched on key baseball topics including their offseason plan and Kim Ng’s adjustment to being the club’s general manager.

We take a dive into all of that and more in this week’s episode of Fish Bytes.