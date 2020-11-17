Podcast: Breaking down the Miami Marlins’ historic hire of Kim Ng and what’s next

The Miami Marlins formally introduced Kim Ng as their general manager Monday.

Her first impression matched her three decades of experience, a track record that made it easy for Marlins CEO Derek Jeter to make the trailblazing move that made Ng the first female general manager in MLB history — a moment in the sport’s history that was probably long overdue.

In her one-hour introductory news conference, held virtually due to COVID-19, Ng was genuine, open and appreciative of the opportunity presented to her. However, she also acknowledged the work still ahead.

