Podcast: The Marlins’ offseason is here, but expect a slow period before action picks up

The offseason is here. Free agency should be in full swing.

So expect the Miami Marlins, fresh off a playoff run and hoping to keep that momentum going, to make a big splash early, right?

Well, not exactly.

Most of MLB is treading lightly to start the Hot Stove season with so much uncertainty surrounding the sport. Plus, the Marlins have the added factor of still searching for their new general manager/president of baseball operations, a search that could very well go until the end of the month.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Marlins beat writer Jordan McPherson takes a look at the Marlins’ offseason needs, provides an update on the GM/president of baseball operations search and talks about some of the Marlins’ off-the-field plans this offseason with the Marlins Foundation.