A look at the Marlins’ needs this offseason and free agent candidates for those spots

Free agency is officially here. And while the Miami Marlins might not be in contention for the biggest names on the market, they are expected to make some moves this offseason in order to build on the momentum of their run to the National League Division Series last season.

Just how active they will be, however, is to be determined. Miami already made a pair of decisions last week, choosing to pick up outfielder Starling Marte’s $12.5 million option and rejecting closer Brandon Kintzler’s $4 million option.

With the market open for business, let’s take a look at some possible names that will fit the Marlins’ needs.

Some caveats to start: It’s highly unlikely, if not downright implausible, that the Marlins will sign any of the six players who were given qualifying offers. Doing so would require them to give up their first-round pick.

So say goodbye to those dreams of a J.T. Realmuto reunion.

Also, the Marlins will have to do a little more adjusting to their 40-man roster should they sign free agents. They currently only have two open slots, both of which are expected to be used on prospects Jerar Encarnacion and Jose Devers to protect them from December’s Rule 5 Draft.

Projected salaries are based on ESPN’s estimations.

In need of relief

With Kintzler’s option denied and Brad Boxberger also testing the waters in free agency, Yimi Garcia remains as the only player from the Marlins’ bullpen last season that the team consistently trusted in late-inning situations.

Fortunately for Miami, the free agent market is flooded with top relievers, led by righties Liam Hendricks (3-1, 1.78 ERA, 14 saves 37 Ks in 25 1/3 innings with Oakland in 2020), Trevor May (1-0, 3.86 ERA, two saves, 38 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings in with Minnesota in 2020), Trevor Rosenthal (1-0, 1.90 ERA, 11 saves, 38 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings with Kansas City and San Diego in 2020) and former Marlin Brad Hand (2-1, 2.05 ERA, MLB-high 16 saves, 29 strikeouts in 22 innings with Cleveland in 2020).

ESPN is projecting multi-year contracts for Hendricks (three years, $14 million per year), May (two years, $8 million per year) and Rosenthal (two years, $7 million per year). Hand had a $10 million option denied by the Indians. Other late-inning bullpen veterans on the market include Shane Greene, Jeremy Jeffress, Andrew Chafin, Sean Doolittle, Aaron Loup, Jake McGee, Tony Watson and Justin Wilson.

Miami very well could also try to bring back Kintzler and Boxberger.

Behind the plate

Last offseason, the Marlins signed Francisco Cervelli to be a veteran backup and to serve as a mentor to Jorge Alfaro. Cervelli played in 16 games before a concussion ended his season and expedited his decision to retire from baseball.

With Alfaro and Chad Wallach as Miami’s only MLB-caliber catchers on the roster at this point (their top catching prospect, Will Banfield, hasn’t played above A-ball in the minors), expect the Marlins to reach for another backstop this offseason.

James McCann is the top catcher on the market not named Realmuto. In addition to his .276 batting average, 25 home runs and 75 RBI over 149 games the past two seasons, the 30-year-old McCann had one of his better seasons framing pitches while behind the plate. According to Statcast, 51.4 percent of non-swings on pitches just outside of the strike zone with McCann behind the plate were called strikes. That was the eighth-best mark in baseball and the first time in McCann’s career that he was above 50 percent. ESPN is projecting him to garner a two-year contract worth about $21 million.

Other notable catchers who might fall into the Marlins’ purview include Austin Romine, Stephen Vogt, Sandy Leon, Kurt Suzuki and Mike Zunino.

Another bat

While the Marlins have a slew of hitting prospects who will eventually turn the corner despite limited (and in most cases lackluster) results at the big-league level in 2020, the reality is they’re likely going to aim to add at least one veteran bat this offseason. Think essentially someone who can replace the role Matt Joyce had this year — a spot starting, left-handed-hitting outfielder — as the main hole to fill, considering the starting infield is basically set and Corey Dickerson and Starling Marte look to hold down two of the outfield spots.

Unless the Marlins work internally here for their final position player spots, the main names on the market that fit this role are Joc Pederson, Michael Brantley, Brett Gardner, Jay Bruce, Josh Reddick and Adam Eaton.