Podcast: A shakeup in the front office and what’s ahead for the Marlins this offseason

A search for a new president of baseball operations. Nine arbitration-eligible players. Two team options to make decisions on. A need to build on an unexpected playoff run.

Welcome to the Miami Marlins’ 2020 offseason.

As the baseball world turns its attention to the World Series, the Marlins have their focus on preparations what will be a critical 2021 season. They need to build on the momentum that came from their first playoff appearance since 2003 and the hopeful turning point of a rebuild three years in the making under the ownership group led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter.

That starts with the latest restructuring of their front office that came when the team chose not to retain Michael Hill, a staple in Miami’s front office since 2002 and the club’s president of baseball operations for the past eight years.

Once a new president of baseball operations or general manager is named (Jeter said Sunday the exact title and role for Hill’s replacement could change), a fair bit of roster management will be in order over the next two months.

Nine players — Jesus Aguilar, Jorge Alfaro, Brian Anderson, Richard Bleier, Garrett Cooper, Yimi Garcia, Ryne Stanek, Drew Steckenrider and Jose Urena — are eligible for arbitration. Outfielder Starling Marte and closer Brandon Kintzler have team options for the 2021 season. Teams have until five days after the Super Bowl ends to make decisions on those options.

Also, outfielder Jerar Encarnacion, the No. 17 prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline, will also need to be added to the club’s 40-man roster in order to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft in December. That 40-man roster, by the way, will also need to be trimmed. Miami has 52 players who count toward it right now when factoring in those who ended the year on the 60-day injured list or the COVID-19 Related IL.

That’s all before even thinking about free agency and potential offseason acquisitions.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez discuss Hill’s departure and the state of the Marlins’ front office, dive into an offseason checklist for the Marlins and take a quick look at the World Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays that will cap a wild 2020 MLB season.

