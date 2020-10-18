Miami Marlins part ways with president of baseball operations Michael Hill

Michael Hill, the Miami Marlins president of baseball operations for the last eight years, maneuvered through 174 roster roster moves and a COVID-19 outbreak to help the Marlins achieve their most successful season in franchise history. They had a winning record and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2003 one season after losing 105 games.

It turned out to be his final act in nearly two decades as part of the Marlins’ front office.

The Marlins are not retaining Hill, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald on Sunday. Hill’s contract was set to expire, and CEO Derek Jeter’s plan was to wait until after the playoffs to address his future. A decision has now been made.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was first to report the news.

Hill, 49, has been with the Marlins organization for 18 years and has been the franchise’s president of baseball operations for the past eight seasons.

He was retained when the current ownership group led by Bruce Sherman and Jeter took over after the 2017 season and was tasked with trading away a slew of the team’s top players, including Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto, among others, in order to fortify the club’s organizational depth in order to be sustainable in the long run.

This resulted in a massively improved farm system that is now starting to produce at the big-league level. Thirty-three of the Marlins’ 40 players either on their playoff roster or postseason taxi squad as well as 24 of the team’s top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline were brought in under the new ownership group.

In 2020, he oversaw 174 roster moves and 61 players on the roster, including 25 rookies and 18 players who made their MLB debuts. Miami still went 31-29 and advanced to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

Hill was also one of only two Black heads of baseball operations in the majors, along with the Chicago White Sox’s Ken Williams, and played a key role in all 30 baseball executives holding up “Black Lives Matter United for Change” placards during two-day MLB Draft broadcast. The 30 executives also donated a combined $311,000 to five charities that support and fight racial justice: the NAACP Legal Defense Fund; the Equal Justice Initiative; Color for Change; Campaign Zero; and the Jackie Robinson Foundation. MLB is matching that donation.

Hill is the latest departure from the Marlins organization over the past month. The Marlins parted with director of player development Dick Scott and minor-league catching coordinator Jamie Quirk in late September.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.