Podcast: What stood out most about the Marlins’ 2020 season and where they need to improve

It wasn’t supposed to play out like this. They weren’t supposed to make it this far. They weren’t supposed to make the playoffs.

But the Miami Marlins defied odds all season, culminating in clinching a playoff berth for the first time in 17 years and advancing to the National League Division Series.

It was an important step to take in Year 3 of their rebuild under the Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter ownership group.

But the way it ended — being swept by their NL East rival Atlanta Braves — provided yet another reminder of how much work the franchise still has to do in order to reach the upper echelon of the sport.

In the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez take a final look at the 2020 season, the playoff run and what’s next for the Marlins.