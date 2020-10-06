Podcast: The underdog Miami Marlins’ magic run has reached the NLDS. Will it continue?

The playoff run continues. The underdogs keep punching. The Miami Marlins live to fight for another series.

They have already knocked out the Chicago Cubs, sweeping their best-of-3 wild card series at Wrigley Field.

Next up: The best-of-5 National League Division Series.

The opponent: The NL East rival Atlanta Braves.

The venue: Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

The confidence level from the team: Oh so high.

On the latest episode of Fish Bytes, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez look back at the wild card series, look ahead to the Marlins’ matchup with the Braves and listen as Marlins players give their thoughts on continuing to surprise the baseball world even though their postseason run comes as no surprise to them.