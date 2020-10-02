Looking at a big throw and a clutch at-bat that helped the Miami Marlins sweep Cubs

Jason Heyward broke his bat as the fourth-inning fastball he hit off Sixto Sanchez dropped into right field with runners on first and second.

Matt Joyce scooped up the ball and fired to Chad Wallach at home plate as Willson Contreras hustled around third and tried to score the first run of Friday’s game.

The ball one-hopped down the first-base line and into Wallach’s glove just in time for the play at the plate.

No run scores. A rally attempt stopped.

The Marlins broke through three innings later with a pair of runs and the pitching staff kept the Cubs off the board for a 2-0, series-clinching win at Wrigley Field that advanced the Marlins to the National League Division Series.

“It wasn’t hit too hard,” Joyce said. “Contreras had to freeze. That gave me enough time. ... All I had to do was deliver a strike. Fortunately, I did.”

Joyce’s play was one of several that allowed the Marlins to clinch their best-of-3 series and move on to Houston, where they’ll face the Atlanta Braves in the best-of-5 NLDS starting Tuesday.

The 13-year MLB veteran also ripped a two-out double in the seventh to continue a rally after Garrett Cooper broke open scoring with a solo home run. Lewis Brinson pinch-ran for Joyce and scored on a Magneuris Sierra RBI single through the right side.

“This team has done such an incredible job of just sticking together, supporting each other and flat out grinding out games,” said Joyce, one of a half-dozen Marlins players with playoff experience. “ ... I try not to get emotional but I’m really proud of these guys.”

Sierra’s start

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Sierra was in the starting lineup in place of Starling Marte, who suffered a non-displaced fracture in the fifth metacarpal of his left hand after being hit by a pitch on Wednesday.

Sierra stepped to the plate with two on in the seventh after the Cubs intentionally walked Miguel Rojas.

His approach?

“The first pitch I see,” Sierra said, “I’m just gonna smack it.”

That first pitch, a 79.1 mph slider and ultimately the final pitch Yu Darvish threw this season, landed in right field.

Berti ball

Jon Berti’s two stolen bases in Game 1 marked the second time a Marlins player recorded multiple steals in a playoff game. The first time was also at Wrigley Field on Oct. 7, 2003, when former Marlins second baseman Luis Castillo stole two bases in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Berti, who hit .258 with a .738 OPS this season, has bolstered the team’s baserunning efforts since his arrival, leading the Marlins in steals each of the past two seasons.

Berti stole 17 bases in 2019 and nine in this shortened regular season, but the Marlins also valued his hustle and versatility being able to play both in the outfield and infield.

“I think just every day, the work ethic and the willingness to get better,” Berti said. “The Marlins saw enough in me to give me an opportunity.”

The Marlins increased their speed element this season with multiple fast options on the basepaths. That includes Berti, whose sprint speed of 29.2 feet per second according to Statcast ranks 17th overall in the majors. Magneuris Sierra (29.0 feet per second) and Monte Harrison (28.8 feet per second) also rank in the top 30.

In 60 games this season, the Marlins stole 51 bases after stealing 55 over 162 games in 2019.

“That’s my best tool (speed) and my biggest asset,” Berti said. “It helps set me apart from some players and then it’s just a matter of bringing it every day.”

This and that

▪ Marlins relievers threw a combined 6 2/3 scoreless innings over the two-game sweep against the Cubs. Yimi Garcia and Brandon Kintzler each threw two scoreless innings.

▪ After the game ended Friday, Marlins pitcher and taxi squad members Edward Cabrera and Jordan Holloway threw a live batting practice session at Wrigley Field. Monte Harrison and Jazz Chisholm were among the hitters he faced.