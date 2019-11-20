Marlins add top prospects eligible for Rule 5 draft to 40-man roster, DFA Wei-Yin Chen

Miami Marlins minor league pitcher Sixto Sanchez runs drills during spring training at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins added six of their top prospects to their 40-man roster on Wednesday in order to protect them from being included in December’s Rule 5 Draft.

The new additions: pitchers Sixto Sanchez (the Marlins’ No. 1 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline), Edward Cabrera (No. 6), Nick Neidert (No. 11) and Humberto Mejia (No. 29); shortstop Jazz Chisholm (No. 4); and first baseman Lewin Diaz (No. 12).

The Marlins, who only had five open spots on their 40-man roster before the additions, the Marlins designated for assignment pitcher Wei-Yin Chen — due $22 million this season — in order to make room for all six prospects.

Sanchez, the No. 22 overall prospect in MLB who was obtained in the J.T. Realmuto trade with the Philadelphia Phillies last offseason, has the potential to be a front-of-the-rotation starter in the near future. He compiled a 2.76 ERA and nearly five-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio in 114 innings, primarily with the Double A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Sanchez’s innings total this year was almost 20 higher than his previous single-season high of 95 back in 2017.

The Marlins have already dubbed Chisholm, the No. 54 overall prospect in baseball, as their shortstop of the future. He’s a solid defender, hit 21 home runs last season and stole 16 bases.

Diaz’s presence gives the Marlins a true top first base prospect in their system. The 22-year-old had a power surge at the plate this season, belting out 27 home runs — 13 in 57 games at the Class A Advanced level and another 14 in 64 Double A games— while still hitting .270 overall and playing solid defense.

Cabrera, 21, showed arguably the most improvement among Marlins prospects this season. He went 9-4 with a 2.23 ERA, held opponents to a .190 batting average and struck out 116 batters in 96 2/3 innings in 19 starts between Class A Advanced Jupiter and Double A Jacksonville.

Neidert, 22, rebounded from midseason knee surgery to post a strong finish with Triple A New Orleans and then dominate the Arizona Fall League (1.25 ERA with 19 strikeouts and just two walks in 21 2/3 innings over five starts). He is the Marlins’ most experienced pitching prospect who has yet to play at the major-league level.

Mejia quietly had a breakout season in his fifth year with the Marlins organization. He posted a 2.09 ERA over 18 appearances (14 starts) between Clinton and Jupiter, striking out 89 batters over 90 1/3 innings.

The Rule 5 Draft starts at noon on Dec. 12 in San Diego following MLB’s annual winter meetings. Players selected in the Rule 5 draft must remain on a team’s active roster for the duration of the next season.

One notable player not protected: Pitcher Will Stewart, the club’s No. 26 overall prospect obtained as part of the J.T. Realmuto trade last offseason.

Other players eligible to be taken by other organizations: right-handed pitchers Dustin Beggs, Tommy Eveld, Alberto Guerrero, Kolton Mahoney, Alejandro Mateo, Cody Poteet, Remey Reed, Josh Roeder, Chad Smith; left-handed pitchers Daniel Castano, Dylan Lee and McKenzie Mills; infielders Bryson Brigman and Christopher Torres; and outfielder Stone Garrett.