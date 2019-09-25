What stands out about the Marlins’ Victor Mesa Jr? In simplest terms, ‘the kid can hit’

Miami Marlins welcome Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. talk about why they chose the Miami Marlins on October 22, 2018 at Marlins Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. talk about why they chose the Miami Marlins on October 22, 2018 at Marlins Park.

Miguel Rojas was on hand in Jupiter to see one of the highlights of Victor Mesa Jr.’s budding professional baseball career. It was Aug. 17, and the then-17-year-old Cuban outfielder had just hit the first home run of his professional baseball career with the Miami Marlins’ Gulf Coast League affiliate.

“The way that everybody was celebrating that was awesome,” Rojas said.

The home run on the back fields of the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in Jupiter served as the culmination of Mesa Jr.’s best week of the season — one in which he had a six-game hitting streak, including three consecutive three-hit games.

It also served as validation. Yes, Mesa Jr. received the lesser of the pomp and circumstance while he and older brother Victor Victor Mesa signed with the Marlins on Oct. 22 in a package deal.

But there’s no denying that younger son of legendary Cuban outfielder Victor Mesa has talent, too.

The Marlins named Mesa Jr. their GCL player of the year after he posted a .284 batting average with 24 RBI, 39 runs scored, nine doubles, four triples and that home run.

“That kid can hit,” Marlins director of player development Dick Scott said. “For a young kid like that to use his hands the way he does to barrel the ball — he did that all summer long — is really phenomenal. He has an air about him. He’s a pretty confident kid.”

Mesa Jr, who turned 18 on Sept. 8, is the Marlins’ No. 27 overall prospect according to MLBPipeline.

He spent four months in extended spring training, playing pickup games on the back fields in Jupiter before officially beginning his professional career.

He walked twice in his debut on June 24 and then followed it up with six hits and a pair of doubles in his next three games.

“Honestly since I started I knew it was going to be a good season,” Mesa Jr. said, “and thank God it was, not only for me but for the team as well. Now I’m here giving my best, showing my skills and what I’m capable of doing.”

Mesa Jr.’s biggest growth, he said, came off the field.

“I learned how to be professional,” Mesa Jr. said. “I realized that is not enough with the talent. You have to put a lot of work, stick to your routine and getting early to the park every day. I’ve been doing that consistently, and that has helped me a lot”.

He instantly became a clubhouse favorite, becoming the little brother in the rookie league clubhouse.

“He likes to talk some trash in the clubhouse,” Scott said. “The guys enjoy his company. He’s just not afraid, and you can’t be afraid in this game. I love the way he plays.”

He’s still a few years at the earliest from sniffing the major leagues — MLB Pipeline projects him getting a call up no sooner than 2022.

But Mesa Jr. has a supporters inside the organization.

“Even when you’re 17 years old, you’re not necessarily that far away,” Rojas said. “You see guys like [Ronald] Acuna and Juan Soto and Bo Bichette. They’re 20 [and 21] years old. You see, OK. He’s 17, but he could make an impact right away.

“For me, it’s not like you’re too young if your good.”

