Despite late rally, Marlins fall to Nationals in 10 innings for loss No. 101

Miami Marlins resign Don Mattingly to a two-year contract extension Derek Jeter, chief executive officer, announces that the Miami Marlins have resigned Don Mattingly, the team manager, to a two-year contract extension during a press conference at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, September 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Derek Jeter, chief executive officer, announces that the Miami Marlins have resigned Don Mattingly, the team manager, to a two-year contract extension during a press conference at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, September 20, 2019.

What could have been a dramatic comeback win for the Miami Marlins turned into their 101st loss of the season on Saturday night.

After the Marlins (53-101) erased a 4-0 deficit with a four-run eighth inning to force extras at Marlins Park, the Washington Nationals (85-68) used a big frame of their own to come away with a 10-4 victory in 10 innings.

The Nationals scored six runs on five hits in the 10th to clinch the extra-innings win, with the help of RBI singles from Brian Dozier and Adam Eaton, and a double from Kurt Suzuki that brought in three runs. Marlins relievers Jose Urena and Josh Smith allowed three runs each in the inning.

The Nationals were cruising until the Marlins’ offense strung together four hits for four runs off reliever Fernando Rodney in the eighth inning.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Trailing 4-0 entering the bottom half of the eighth, the Marlins’ four-run frame began with an RBI double from Starlin Castro, who has driven in a run in three consecutive games. Then Austin Dean lined a bases-clearing double with the bases loaded to tie the score.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

The Marlins found success against the Nationals’ bullpen, but couldn’t solve starter Stephen Strasburg. In seven scoreless innings, Strasburg limited the Marlins to three hits while striking out six batters.

The night marked Jordan Yamamoto’s return to the mound, as he made his first start for the Marlins since Aug. 24 due to a right forearm strain. In the 14th start of Yamamoto’s season and major-league career, the rookie allowed two runs on six hits while striking out three and walking three in 4 1/3 innings.

It marked just the second time Yamamoto has allowed fewer than four runs over his past eight starts. Saturday’s outing can be labeled as a step in the right direction, considering the 8.13 ERA he posted over his previous seven starts.

The Nationals opened the scoring in the second inning with a two-out RBI single from Strasburg. Washington added to its 1-0 lead in the fifth inning on another two-out RBI single, this time from Asdrubal Cabrera, to put Miami in a 2-0 hole.

In the eighth, the Nationals tacked on two runs off reliever Tayron Guerrero to take a 4-0 lead before the Marlins went on to force extra innings.

The Marlins play their final home game of the season Sunday, when they close their three-game series against the Nationals at 1:10 p.m.