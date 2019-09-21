The Miami Marlins’ 100 losses in 2019 by the numbers

For the third time in their history, the Miami Marlins lost a 100th game Saturday. It isn’t entirely surprising giving the roster the Marlins entered the season with and the way they dismantled it throughout the season, but it still made for a frustrating season in Miami.

The Marlins have high hopes it will turnaround quickly — it’s why they gave a two-year extension to manager Don Mattingly on Friday ahead of their 6-4 loss to the Washington Nationals in Miami — but for now they have to worry about just avoiding the worst season in club history. The Marlins (53-100) still need to win two of their final nine games to avoid matching — or setting — the franchise mark for fewest wins in a single season.

“One hundred is a bad number. It’s one of those things you don’t really ever want to get to,” Mattingly said Friday. “Sometimes the road where we’re wanting to go is a little bumpy and it feels a little bumpy at times, but I’m proud of the way the guys are playing.”

Take a look back at how Miami got here:

50: Losses at home and losses on the road. One of the Marlins’ biggest issues this season was an absolute inability to protect home field. With two games left at Marlins Park in 2019, Miami is on track to draw its fewest fans ever. They’ll likely finish with more road losses than home losses, but the difference isn’t significant.

24: Losses in which Miami outhit its opponent. It happened again Friday when the Marlins notched nine hits to the Nationals’ seven. Miami has the worst slugging percentage in MLB and has hit the fewest home runs, though. The Marlins played an outdated style on offense and they still have an outside chance to score their fewest ever runs in a non-strike season.

14: Losses to Washington and there might be two more. Miami continues a three-game series against the Nationals on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. Currently, the Marlins’ most losses to a single team this year are their 15 against the Atlanta Braves. Miami is done playing the Braves in 2019, but they still do have three against the New York Mets, who have beaten them 11 times.

22: Shutout losses, the most in the Majors.

26: One-run losses, as opposed to 15 one-run wins.

41: Games back of first place in the National League East after Atlanta beat the San Francisco Giants, 6-0, on Friday to clinch the division.

55: Home runs in Miami’s 100 losses. The Marlins have hit 78 home runs in 47 fewer wins.

.206: Batting average in losses. Miami is batting .301 in wins — the same mark as its slugging percentage in losses.

.568: On-base-plus-slugging-percentage in losses. The Marlins’ .670 OPS this season is the worst in MLB and 30 points worse than anyone else in the NL.

108: The most losses in franchise history. Miami has to win two more in its final eight games to avoid matching or topping it.