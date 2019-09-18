Miami Marlins working toward contract extension with shortstop Miguel Rojas

Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (19) runs into third base during the third inning of a interleague Major League Baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Marlins Park in Miami on Thursday, August 1, 2019. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

It looks like Miguel Rojas will be staying with the Miami Marlins for the immediate future.

The Marlins are working toward a two-year contract extension with the 30-year-old shortstop, a deal that will include a team option and keep Rojas with the Marlins through at least the 2021 season. Once finalized, Rojas will be the first Marlins player to receive a contract extension under the Bruce Sherman/Derek Jeter ownership group.

The first two years of the deal, which was first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, is believed to be in the $10 million range.

The deal also buys out Rojas’ last year of arbitration. Rojas made $3.16 million this this season.

Rojas has been a cornerstone for the rebuilding Marlins this year, serving as a clubhouse favorite and a key contributor throughout the season.

He is hitting .288 with 27 doubles, five home runs, 45 RBI and 47 runs scored in 122 games in his first year as an everyday starting shortstop. He had a four-hit, six-RBI outing on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

And he has stated numerous times this season that he is in full support of the club’s rebuild and wants to be a part of the franchise’s long-term plan.

“I’m all in on this project right now and this organization,” Rojas said ahead of the . trade deadline. “Whatever they preach, whatever they bring to the table, I’m all in.”

The move also gives the Marlins the luxury to take their time developing their top shortstop prospects, namely Jazz Chisholm. Chisholm, the club’s No. 4 overall prospect acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline, is viewed internally as the Marlins’ shortstop of the future. However, Chisholm has not played above the Double A level yet.

