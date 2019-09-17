Top Miami Marlins prospects scrimmaged at Marlins Park. Here’s who stood out

Top high school, college stars have names called in MLB Draft The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first two rounds of the MLB Draft took place on Monday night. Here are where the Top 10 picks went.

A large portion of the Miami Marlins’ future was on display Tuesday at Marlins Park.

The club held a seven-inning intrasquad scrimmage at their major-league ballpark with more than 50 of their top prospects. The group in attendance is taking part in the Marlins’ instructional league, a three-week session based out of the club’s facility in Jupiter that allows for some of their top prospects to get extra at-bats or innings after the minor-league season ends.

The group includes 16 of the Marlins’ top-30 prospects — including their last two first round picks in JJ Bleday and Connor Scott. All but one of those top prospects joined the Marlins organization over the last two seasons since the Bruce Sherman/Derek Jeter ownership group took over.

Nineteen total players from the 2019 MLB draft — six of whom are top-30 prospects inside the organization — and all three of their top international free agent signings were also in attendance.

“It’s exciting for everybody because it’s hard to get everybody in the same place all at the same time,” Dick Scott, the Marlins’ director of player development, said. “For us to get down here and play at Marlins Park is an unbelievable opportunity for all of our players. They were thoroughly excited about the opportunity to play a game here and not just work out. ... It’s just a great opportunity.”

Here were a few of the standouts of Tuesday’s intrasquad scrimmage.

OF Victor Mesa Jr.

Mesa Jr, the 18-year-old outfielder, opened scoring in the bottom of the second inning. He hit a first-pitch single to left field and then scored two batters later. Mesa also hit an RBI groundout in the fourth.

RHP Jordan Holloway

Holloway showed flashes of his potential with Class A . Advanced Jupiter this season, his first full year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2017 and missing 14 months of action.

His talent was on display Tuesday, earning the start and throwing two scoreless innings. Holloway, the Marlins’ No. 18 overall prospect and their 20th-round pick back in 2014, gave up just one hit and two walks while striking out four. The 6-6 righty, whose fastball tops out at 98 mph, threw 42 pitches, 28 of which were strikes.

RHP Bryan Hoeing

Hoeing, the Marlins’ seventh-round pick in the 2019 out of Louisville, struck out five in two innings of relief. The 6-6 righty, who spent his first season in the Marlins organization with the short-season Batavia Muckdogs, struck out Nasim Nunez, JJ Bleday and Lewin Diaz (who reached on a Strike 3 wild pitch) in his first inning of work.

SS Jazz Chisholm and 1B Lewin Diaz

Chisholm and Diaz, both acquired in deals in the final week before the trade deadline, hit first-inning doubles. The Marlins view Chisholm, acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks for Zac Gallen, as their shortstop of the future. Diaz, acquired from the Minnesota Twins for Sergio Romo and Chris Vallimont, is the Marlins’ top first base prospect.

SS Nasim Nunez

Nunez, the Marlins’ second-round pick in the 2019 draft, made the two defensive plays of the scrimmage. First, with two outs in the top of the third inning, he grabbed a ball deep behind the second-base bag and made a throw to first base to beat Jesus Sanchez by a step for the inning-ending out. And then in the fourth, Nunez grabbed a ball on the right side of second base and threw across his body for a double play. He went 0 for 2 with two walks and a run scored at the plate.