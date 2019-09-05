Marlins reliever strikes out brother — a former Miami first rounder — in MLB debut

Marlins’ Brian Moran on MLB callup: ‘Pretty unbelievable’ Miami Marlins pitcher Brian Moran discusses the chance to make his MLB debut. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins pitcher Brian Moran discusses the chance to make his MLB debut.

Brian Moran knew the possibility was there. With the Miami Marlins calling him up during their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the 30-year-old left-handed pitcher could very well face his younger brother Colin Moran — a former Marlins first-round pick — in his Major League debut.

That possibility became reality in the fourth inning of Thursday’s finale.

And in the end, it was older brother Brian who came out on top. Colin, with a full count, struck out looking on a 71.7 mph slider — Brian’s first career MLB strikeout.

And with that, Brian and Colin Moran became the first siblings in MLB history to face each other in a pitcher-batter scenario with one of the brothers making his debut, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

They’re the seventh set of siblings overall to be on opposing teams when one brother is making his debut.

Brian Moran’s debut also served as the culmination of an 11-year journey through the minor leagues.

The Seattle Mariners selected him out of the University of North Carolina in the seventh round of the 2009 MLB Draft. Moran spent the next four seasons in the Mariners’ minor-league organization before a whirlwind of change unfolded.

▪ The Toronto Blue Jays selected him in the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 12, 2013, before promptly trading him to the Los Angeles Angels.

▪ Four months later, Moran underwent Tommy John surgery, which sidelined him for the 2014 season. The Angels then returned Moran to the Mariners on Oct. 30, 2014.

▪ The Cleveland Indians then selected him in the Rule 5 Draft after the 2015 season only to release him before the start of the 2016 season.

▪ Moran then signed a deal with the Bridgeport Bluefish of the Independent Atlantic League on April 7, 2016, and played there for four months before signing a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves in August 2016.

▪ The Baltimore Orioles organization was his next stop, with the O’s selecting him in the minor-league portion of the 2016 Rule 5 draft. He once again didn’t catch on, so he took up a second stint with the Bluefish for the 2017 season before the Los Angeles Dodgers signed him to a minor-league deal on July 14, 2017.

▪ The Dodgers released Moran one year later, and he spent the second half of the 2018 season in the Colorado Rockies organization before electing free agency.

That brought him to the Marlins, with whom he signed a minor-league deal on Dec. 3, 2018, and quickly impressed in his lone season in the organization. Moran struck out 77 batters and held opponents to a .207 batting average over 60 innings with the Triple A New Orleans Baby Cakes.

He was nearly untouchable against left-handed hitters, holding them to a .086 batting average and striking them out out 43.8 percent of the time (32 of 73).

And now, he’s showing what he can do in the majors.

