What Alfaro showed the Marlins that they hope takes him to a ‘different level completely’

It was only one game. It was only four plate appearances.

But during a season that has contained a lot of swings and misses, a lot of strikeouts, a lot of opportunities lost at the plate, Jorge Alfaro’s performance in Wednesday’s 6-5, walk-off loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates was a promising sign.

The Miami Marlins’ catcher reached base all four times he went up to bat on Wednesday.

His two hits — a third-inning single to center field and a fifth-inning double on a ground ball through the left side — showcased Alfaro’s hard-hitting prowess that has been on display all season.

But his two walks — both on full counts — showed the increased patience and strike zone recognition that have troubled him most of the season.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly hopes performances like Wednesday become a norm for Alfaro instead of an irregularity.

“It takes him to a different level completely,” Mattingly said. “... It’s a huge step if we can get where he has a better understanding of what the pitcher’s trying to do, what he wants to do, what he wants to lay off of. If last night is an indication of him moving forward, that’s going to be a really good sign.”

Heading into Thursday’s series finale against the Pirates, Alfaro had drawn just 15 walks while striking out 135 times — a nine-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio — in 388 total plate appearances.

Even with the immensely high strikeout rate, Alfaro is still hitting .272 on the season, and 27 of his 99 hits have gone for extra bases (14 home runs, 12 doubles, one triple).

Alfaro’s has a .397 batting average on balls in play, which doesn’t factor in home runs or strikeouts. That mark leads all MLB catchers and is fourth among all players who have put at least 200 balls in play.

Wednesday was just the second time Alfaro had multiple walks in a game this year — the other coming on May 23 against the Detroit Tigers.

It was also the first time since July 30 that he did not strike out.

“I’m not trying to do too much,” Alfaro said.

Alfaro’s biggest problem lies with his plate recognition. Alfaro has swung at pitches outside of the strike zone 48.3 percent of the time — well above the MLB average of 28.2 percent. His 39.5 percent swing-and-miss rate at the plate is also well above the 24.3 percent league standard.

But when Alfaro is able is make contact, watch out. His 90.7 mph average exit velocity leads the Marlins. That mark is tied for with the New York Mets’ Wilson Ramos for the third-highest among starting catchers and trails All-Stars Gary Sanchez (91.2) and Mitch Garver (90.8).

“You can say he has trouble hitting the slider,” Mattingly said, “but it’s not necessarily the slider in the strike zone. It’s the slider in the other batter’s box. And it’s not necessarily trouble hitting fastballs. It’s hitting fastballs that are elevated.”

Alfaro has multi-hit games in six of his past eight starts and his hitting .452 with three home runs, two doubles and six runs scored in that span.

“The more he understands how to control what he’s swinging at, the sky’s the limit,” Mattingly said. “He’s strong, he’s physical, the ball comes off his bat — and he’s fearless to be honest with you.”