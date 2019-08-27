The Miami Marlins get some good news regarding Brian Anderson’s fractured hand

Marlins’ Brian Anderson talks hand injury vs Philadelphia Phillies The Miami Marlins' Brian Anderson talks about his hand injury suffered against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Marlins' Brian Anderson talks about his hand injury suffered against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Some good news on the Brian Anderson front: The Miami Marlins’ top position player will not need surgery after a hit-by-pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies last weekend resulted in a fractured a bone in his left hand.

Anderson will not play for the final five weeks of the season, their 10th consecutive losing year, but is expected to be ready for spring training in February and for his third full major-league season

“Obviously everyone’s frustrated when they get hurt,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “I think he has a pretty good feel for where he’s at right now. I think there’s a lot of growth that you may not see from afar, but inside we see it. Just turning into a little bit of a different guy and really showing that he’s part of the guys that can win.”

The Marlins lost their best player for the year after a Vince Velasquez fastball drilled Anderson in his left hand in the third inning of Miami’s 19-11 win over the Phillies on Friday.

“I had a good second half until this happen,” Anderson said Friday. “For me, it’s just a matter of continuing to get better and get more consistent. Now, it’s going to be more about ‘How can I help these guys that are here and are still putting in the work and still grinding?’”

Anderson, 26, leads Marlins starters in home runs (20), doubles (33), runs scored (57), slugging (.468) and OPS (.811). His 66 RBI are second on the team to Starlin Castro.

He hit .284 with 15 doubles, nine home runs, 28 RBI and 23 runs scored in 39 games after the All-Star Break.

“The only bad thing is he was on a good roll and you kind of wanted to see where he kind of ended up,” Mattingly said. “He could have hit some milestones for himself because once you set those, you know you can do it and then you look at it like ‘Man, I had a bad month and I could do this.’ It opens your eyes to what you can do and sets your sights higher.”

Mattingly also noticed changes in Anderson’s demeanor over the last month and a half.

“He’s being a little easier on himself. He’s tough on himself. That’s how he motivates himself,” Mattingly said, “but sometimes he’s over the top where it gets in the way. But I think what’s happened these last six weeks gives him confidence that he’s a guy that knows he can hit. He knows he sees the ball good. His approach is getting better and better.”

The hope now is that the injury doesn’t change that improvement as Anderson shifts his focus to next season.

“He’s a guy that will heal and be ready to go in spring,” Mattingly said. “Big things coming for him.”

Injury updates

▪ The Marlins’ revolving door in the bullpen made another turn on Tuesday as Austin Brice went on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain and Tyler Kinley, who was optioned on Sunday, returned to the big-league club from Triple A New Orleans.

This is Brice’s third IL stint this season and second over the last two-plus months related to his right shoulder.

Brice has been one of the Marlins’ more consistent relievers this season. His 44 2/3 innings are the third-most among Miami relief pitchers and his 3.43 ERA is second only to Jarlin Garcia’s 2.54. He has struck out 46 batters while walking just 18.

He had a 15-appearance stretch from June 4-July 15 in which he gave up just one earned run over 17 innings.

▪ Miguel Rojas, Cesar Puello and Jose Urena are all scheduled to take part in a rehab assignment in Triple A New Orleans on Tuesday.