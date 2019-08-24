One bad inning dooms Marlins in loss to Phillies — and guarantees another losing season

Marlins pitcher Jordan Yamamoto pitches in the second inning of the Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Philips, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday August 24, 2019. pportal@miamiherald.com

There was no Miami Marlins rally this time.

One night after overcoming a seven-run deficit and routing the Philadelphia Phillies in their series opener, the Marlins offense fell flat in a 9-3 loss Saturday at Marlins Park to even the series.

With the loss, the Marlins are 46-82 this year — guaranteeing a 10th consecutive losing season.

The Phillies (67-61) did most their damage with a six-run fourth inning, an inning in which Marlins pitchers threw 62 pitches to get three outs.

Scott Kingery broke up Philadelphia’s shutout with a one-out, three-run home run off Jordan Yamamoto that went 380 feet to left-center field after first giving up back-to-back singles to Corey Dickerson and Jean Segura to start the inning. Yamamoto struck out Adam Haseley before giving up a single to Zach Eflin and back-to-back walks to Cesar Hernandez and Rhys Hoskins to load the bases.

Yamamoto’s game ended there. Tyler Kinley, the first reliever out of the bullpen, didn’t fare much better. He walked J.T. Realmuto on four pitches to force in a run. Dickerson then recorded his second hit of the inning — a two-run, ground-rule double to left field. Jean Segura walked to re-load the bases before Brad Miller grounded out to Isan Diaz at second base to end the inning.

12 batters. Nine baserunners. Four walks.

All six runs were charged to Yamamoto, who threw a season-low 3 2/3 innings and saw his season ERA jump to 4.87. Yamamoto has given up 20 earned runs in 28 1/3 innings — equivalent to a 6.35 ERA — in five August starts.

The Phillies added three more runs in the seventh on a Dickerson bases-loaded double.

And unlike Friday, when Miami rebounded from a 7-0 deficit for a 19-11 win, the Marlins couldn’t rally this time.

Miami, which opened scoring in the first when Neil Walker’s RBI single drove in Jon Berti, added one run in both the fifth and seventh innings but stalled out after that.

A highlight: Jorge Alfaro. The Marlins’ catcher, acquired from the Phillies in the Realmuto trade, went 3 for 4 with a seventh-inning home run — his 12th homer of the year and first since July 22 against the Chicago White Sox — in the loss and now has multiple hits in four of his last seven starts.

