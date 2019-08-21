Miami Marlins
Pitcher Caleb Smith the Miami Marlins’ top hitter in shutout loss to the Braves
Caleb Smith’s highlight performance on Wednesday came in the batter’s box, not on the mound. The Miami Marlins’ left-handed hitter roped a pair of doubles in his two at-bats, the first to left field in the third and the second to right field with one out in the fifth.
He had little support otherwise, though, and coughed up a pair of home runs as the Marlins lost 5-0 to the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park. The Marlins (46-79) have lost 11 consecutive road games and 15 of their last 18 overall. They have been shut out 18 times this year.
The Braves (76-52) opened scoring in the third with a Tyler Flowers RBI triple and an Adeiny Hechavarria home run. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a two-run homer in the fifth.
Those were the only three hits Smith gave up over six innings, but four walks and five full counts raised his pitch count early. Smith struck out seven.
Smith, the first Marlins pitcher with multiple doubles in a game since A.J. Burnett in 2002, was the only Miami player to get in scoring position until Lewis Brinson’s two-out double in the ninth. The Marlins went 0 for 15 with runners on base.
The streak continues
Marlins pitchers have now given up home runs in 22 consecutive games, extending their franchise record. Miami has given up multiple homers in 18 of those 22 games, including the last nine.
Rehab updates
Starting pitcher Pablo Lopez threw six strong innings in a rehab assignment with the Triple A New Orleans Baby Cakes on Wednesday night. Lopez, who has been on the injured list since June 19 with a right shoulder strain, gave up just two runs (one earned) on eight hits and no walks with five strikeouts.
Lopez threw 70 pitches, 51 for strikes, and forced inning-ending double plays in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Hernandez improving
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez, who left Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Braves after four innings due to a right middle finger blister, is tentatively scheduled to make his next start on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Hernandez has been managing the blister for a couple of weeks. He likely won’t throw a bullpen session.
