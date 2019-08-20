Ex-Marlins standout Luis Castillo arrested as part of reported drug trafficking network

Marlins great Luis Castillo poses for a photo at the MLB All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park on Sunday, July 9, 2017. BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com

Former Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Castillo was one of two former Major League baseball players arrested in their native Dominican Republic on Tuesday on reported drug trafficking charges in what the country’s attorney general’s office is calling the “largest operation against organized crime” in the country.

According to cdn.com, Dominican authorities claim Castillo, 43, and Octavio Dotel, 45, were linked to a drug trafficking and money laundering network led by Cesar Emilio Peralta.

Dominican Republic newspaper Diario Libre reported that Castillo and Dotel are two of more than 15 people arrested in connection to a network headed by Peralta, who according to attorney general Jean Alain Rodriguez used the baseball players among others to help funnel drugs from the Dominican Republic to the United States.

Officials raided five nightclubs, 10 restaurants, three shopping malls, six shopping centers and more than 20 apartment buildings belonging to Peralta.

Peralta also was not captured in the raids. Authorities are still looking for four other people in addition to Peralta.

Castillo made his MLB debut with the Florida Marlins in August 1996 and ultimately played nine more seasons in South Florida before stints with the Minnesota Twins (2006-2007) and New York Mets (2007-2010) to close out his career.

The switch-hitting second baseman still holds Marlins franchise records for games played (1,128), at-bats (4,347), runs scored (675), hits (1,273), triples (42), walks (533), stolen bases (281) and sacrifice bunts (65).

He was a starter for the Marlins’ 2003 World Series team and a three-time All-Star (2002, 2003, 2005).

