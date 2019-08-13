Marlins give up six home runs to NL-leading Dodgers in series-opening loss

Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro and third baseman Starlin Castro joined pitching coach Mel Stottlemyer Jr. as he talks to pitcher Jordan Yamamoto after allowing two home runs by Dodgers’ Corey Seager and catcher Will Smith, for three runs in the fourth inning of the Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday August 13, 2019. pportal@miamiherald.com

The Los Angeles Dodgers kept swinging, and the Miami Marlins kept watching balls fly into the seats at Marlins Park.

The final tally in Tuesday’s 15-1 series-opening loss: Six home runs from five Dodgers batters off three Marlins pitchers.

It’s the most home runs and overall runs the Marlins (44-74) have allowed this season. Their previous highs both came in a shutout loss to the Cincinnati Reds on April 9 (14 runs, five home runs).

It’s also the most home runs by a single team at Marlins Park. The Colorado Rockies set the previous record of five on June 20, 2016.

Los Angeles (80-41) set the tone with three fourth-inning, two out swings against Jordan Yamamoto pitches.

It started with A.J. Pollock’s double, his second of three on Tuesday night. Three pitches later, Corey Seager sent an 0-2 curveball 392 feet into the right-field seats for a two-run home run. Seven pitches after that, catcher Will Smith belted a 78.7 mph slider 371 feet to left field after working the count full.

Three batters. Three extra-base hits. Three runs.

Yamamoto’s night was done an inning later but not before he gave up five earned runs on as many hits. He walked two and struck out a pair on 99 pitches over those five innings.

The 23-year-old rookie right-handed pitcher has now given up multiple home runs in three of his past five starts and has allowed at least four earned runs in all five of those outings. He did not give up a home run in any of his first six MLB starts.

The game that started his slump: a 9-0 loss to the Dodgers in Los Angeles on July 21.

But the Dodgers didn’t stop tacking on runs once Yamamoto left the game, pouring on 11 runs in four innings against the Marlins’ bullpen.

Smith hit his second home run of the game in the sixth off reliever Wei-Yin Chen a two-run shot to center field.

Los Angeles then scored four more in the seventh off Chen with back-to-back doubles from Kyle Garlick and Max Muncy followed by back-to-back home runs from Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger.

Matt Beaty capped the home run hitting with a shot against Austin Brice in the eighth and closed scoring with a two-out, bases-clearing triple in the ninth off Jeff Brigham.

All but two of the Dodgers’ 15 hits on Tuesday were extra-base hits: six home runs, six doubles, one triple and one single.

The Marlins scored their only run when Brian Anderson’s RBI double off the left-field wall in the fourth inning scored Jon Berti, who led off the inning with a walk. Berti reached base three times, also hitting a single in the sixth and getting hit by a pitch in the eighth.

The Marlins recorded four hits in the loss.

