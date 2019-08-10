Here’s how the Miami Marlins plan to monitor their starting pitchers late in the season

Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena (62) pitches during the second inning of an interleague Major League Baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Marlins Park in Miami, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The home stretch of the MLB regular season has arrived, and the Miami Marlins are faced with a question they knew would come since the start of the season.

How are they going to handle their young-yet-potential-filled pitching staff as they finish out the final two months of the year? No starting pitcher on the Marlins’ active roster right now has pitched an entire season from start to finish although Opening Day starter Jose Urena (on the injured list since June 12 with a herniated disc in his lower back) started 31 games last season. Sandy Alcantara, in his first full MLB season, is the only Marlins pitcher who still has the chance to make all of his scheduled starts.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said for the time being, the approach is to give starting pitchers extra time off when the situation allows for it.

“The one thing we’ve tried to do is always give guys extra days,” Mattingly said. “We’ve been fortunate since the break that we’ve had enough where guys are sometimes pitching with an extra day [of rest].”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But it’s noticeable that Marlins starters have hit a wall as of late. They have posted a combined 5.65 ERA since the All-Star Break entering Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. Marlins starters have thrown at least six innings just nine times in that 27-game stretch.

Their cumulative ERA heading into the break was 3.96.

Mattingly said a six-man rotation is possible once September arrives and rosters expand for the final month of the season.

“Just kind of monitoring their process to get through a full season,” Mattingly said, adding that “as you move forward, you’re going to have to pitch in big games this time of year. That’s what these guys have to continue to learn.”

The Marlins have also been dealing with an influx of moving parts with their rotation lately after beginning the year with just their five Opening Day starters for the first 64 games of the year. Caleb Smith, Pablo Lopez and Urena have gone on IL stints. Smith has returned, but Lopez and Urena are still working their way back. Lopez has played in three rehab assignment games, while Urena just finished his third bullpen session on Friday and has a live batting practice scheduled soon.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

Zac Gallen and Trevor Richards were traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, respectively, at the July 31 deadline.

And while the Marlins have depth in the minor leagues, most of their rising talent is either in Class A Advanced Jupiter or have been promoted to Double A Jacksonville midway through the year. With the Marlins not wanting to rush prospects like they did in years’ past, they have limited options for immediate callups.

Hector Noesi and Robert Dugger have each thrown a spot start over the past week. Noesi is scheduled for his second MLB start of the year on Sunday.