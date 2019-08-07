The Marlins end their road trip without a win. Next up: Hosting the Braves and Dodgers

The Miami Marlins’ Jordan Yamamoto pitches against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Getty Images

The Miami Marlins embarked on a five-day, six-game road trip coming off a walk-off victory against the Minnesota Twins.

They make their way back to South Florida without picking up another win since that day.

The final blow: A 7-2 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday to cap a four-game series sweep. Miami lost the first three games of the series 6-2, 5-4 and 5-0 after also being swept in a two game series against the Tampa Rays on Saturday and Sunday.

The Marlins are now 42-71 on the year. The Mets (59-56) have won 13 of their last 14 games.

And another tough pair of series loom back at home. The Marlins’ upcoming seven-game homestand includes four games against the National League East frontrunners Atlanta Braves and the NL’s top team in the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jordan Yamamoto gave up a pair of two-run home runs to Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto but held a recently hot Mets team in check the rest of the way. The rookie right-handed pitcher struck out six, walked just one and only had multiple runners on the basepaths once. He stranded both when Todd Frazier flew out to center field to end the sixth.

Jeff McNeil added a two-run homer of his own and Conforto hit his second of the game in the seventh off Marlins reliever Jose Quijada.

The Marlins gave up 11 home runs over the four-game series against the Mets.

Lewis Brinson broke up the Marlins’ shutout on Wednesday with an RBI single in the second before being thrown out trying to get to second base. Brian Anderson hit his 18th home run of the year in the sixth inning for a second run.

