Three Marlins outfielders receive promotions for final month of minor-league season

Scouting department loves Victor Victor Mesa, says Derek Jeter Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

Three Miami Marlins outfielder prospects — all among the organization’s top 15 prospects according to MLB Pipeline — earned promotions on Monday for the final month of the 2019 minor-league season.

Kameron Misner (No. 9) is heading to the Class A Clinton (Iowa) Lumberkings. Connor Scott (No. 14) is moving to Class A Advanced Jupiter Hammerheads. Victor Victor Mesa advances to the Double A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Mesa, the crown jewel of the 2018 international free agency market, showed marked improvement during the past month with Class A Advanced Jupiter after struggling during his first action in organized baseball in nearly two years. The 23-year-old from Santa Clara, Cuba, has hit .321 since June 30, going 34 for 106 with four doubles, eight RBI and 18 runs scored in 27 games for the Hammerheads. He had 12 multihit games in that span.

Scott, the Marlins’ 2018 first-round pick, finally makes the jump to Jupiter after hitting .328 since June 23. He has 13 doubles, 16 RBI and 17 runs scored during 125 at-bats in that span. With Scott’s move to Jupiter, each of the Marlins’ past four first-round picks — JJ Bleday, Scott, Braxton Garrett and Trevor Rogers — are with the Marlins’ Class A Advanced affiliate.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Misner, selected with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Missouri, moves to his first full-season affiliate after eight tune-up games with the Marlins’ rookie affiliate Gulf Coast League. Misner, 21, closed his GCL tenure with a three-hit game that included a double and a stolen base.

This and that

▪ Sixto Sanchez, the Marlins’ top prospect, continued his recent hot streak with Double A Jacksonville on Monday, throwing six scoreless innings on his 21st birthday. The 6-0 righty gave up just two hits and a walk while striking out five in his fourth consecutive quality start and seventh in eight outings. Sanchez, acquired as part of the J.T. Realmuto trade in February, has allowed one earned run total over his last three starts to lower his ERA at the Double A level to 2.96.

▪ Pitcher Chris Mokma, the Marlins’ 12th-round pick, threw two scoreless innings with one strikeout and one walk in his professional debut on Monday with Miami’s GCL affiliate.

▪ Lewin Diaz, the first base prospect acquired in the Sergio Romo trade, has been ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the Marlins’ organization.

▪ With Jose Quijada and Jordan Yamamoto graduating from prospect status, outfielder Peyton Burdick and right-handed pitcher Humberto Mejia are the newest members of the Marlins’ top-30 prospect list.