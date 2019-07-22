Richards has the worst start of his career, and the Marlins drop their fourth straight

Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Richards throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois. Getty Images

Trevor Richards’ changeup jumped off Yoan Moncada’s bat in the fifth inning and sailed 410 feet to the center field seats at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The final touch on Richards’ worst start in his young MLB career.

The Chicago White Sox jumped on the Miami Marlins’ starter for a career-high seven earned runs and cruised to a 9-1 win on Monday night to open a three-game series.

It marked the latest rough patch for Richards — and Marlins starting pitching in general.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Richards, 25, has thrown fewer than six innings in each of his last seven starts, all Marlins losses. He has given up 29 earned runs in 35 2/3 innings over that span — a 7.32 ERA.

He fell behind from the start, giving up three consecutive one-out hits on a Jon Jay single, Jose Abreu RBI double and Moncada RBI single. Abreu hit his 22nd home run of the season in the third — a two-run shot to right that scored Jay, who doubled. Moncada’s two-out, three-run homer put a final dent in Richards’ rough night.

Marlins starters have posted a 5.96 ERA in two turns through the rotation since the All-Star Break. Three starters have ERAs of 7.00 or higher in that span: Jordan Yamamoto (7.00 ERA, nine innings), Sandy Alcantara (8.18 ERA, 11 innings) and Richards (8.18 ERA, 11 innings). Caleb Smith (four earned runs in 11 innings, 3.27 ERA) and Zac Gallen (three earned runs in 10 1/3 innings, 2.61 ERA) have held their own. None has gone longer than six innings in a given start since the All-Star Break.

The White Sox (45-52) added two more runs on back-to-back solo homers by James McCann and Ryan Goins in the sixth against reliever Jose Quijada.

The Marlins (36-62), losers of four consecutive games and seven of 10 since the All-Star Break, scored their only run on a Jorge Alfaro home run to right field in the second. It was his 11th of the year.