The Marlins’ Zac Gallen held his own against the Dodgers. And then came the sixth inning

Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro speaks to pitcher Zac Gallen during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Zac Gallen finessed his way out of his first jam on Friday night, setting down the Los Angeles Dodgers in order after giving up back-to-back walks to start the second inning.

He wouldn’t be as fortunate the second time he ran into trouble.

Gallen, after cruising through five innings against the National League’s top team in their ballpark, loaded the bases with one out before making his exit. Two of those baserunners scored, and the Dodgers held on for a 2-1 win over the Marlins at Dodger Stadium.

Overall, Gallen limited the Dodgers to three hits and four walks while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings of work.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But his sixth-inning trouble and lack of run support did him in.

It started with a leadoff single to Alex Verdugo, a ground ball up the middle. Gallen then walked Justin Turner on four pitches, prompting a mound visit and for the entire infield to converge at the pitcher’s mound. Gallen responded by striking out All-Star Cody Bellinger swinging on a 90.1 mph fastball above the strike zone before walking A.J. Pollock to load the bases.

That was it for Gallen.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly brought in reliever Jarlin Garcia, who came in with 15 1/3 inning scoreless streak and had yet to allow an inherited runner to score this season.

Two ground balls to second base changed the latter stat.

Corey Seager tapped a fastball to Starlin Castro, who threw to Miguel Rojas for the force out at short but couldn’t get the double play. Verdugo scored. Tie game.

Four pitches later, Kike Hernandez hit a slider on the ground to Castro. The ball bobbles out of his glove. Error. Turner scores. The Dodgers (65-35) take the lead.

The Marlins (36-59) opened scoring in the fourth when Jorge Alfaro hit an RBI double off Hyun-Jin Ryu to center field to score Harold Ramirez, who reached on a one-out infield single. It was the Marlins’ last hit of the night. Miami struck out swinging 10 times over the final five innings. Ramirez was their lone baserunner in that span, reaching on a fielding error.