Late home run dooms Miami Marlins in series-tying loss to the New York Mets

Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro hits an RBI triple to tie the game 2-2, in the fourth inning of the Miami Marlins vs New York Mets, game at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Saturday July 13, 2019. pportal@miamiherald.com

Brian Anderson took a few steps toward the right-field warning track in the eighth inning on Saturday before quickly stopping.

He wasn’t catching this one.

The New York Mets’ Robinson Cano had just sent an 84.6 mph curveball 391 feet into the upper deck for a two-run home run.

It proved to be the difference in the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins to even a three-game series at Marlins Park. The finale is set for 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Both Mets scoring outbursts Saturday came on two-run homers. Michael Conforto hit a two-run shot to left in the third off Marlins starter Zac Gallen to open scoring.

They were the only runs Gallen allowed over five innings of work. The 6-1 righty, had pitched just two innings over the last 10 days heading into Saturday after his last start (July 2 against the Nationals) was cut short due to a lengthy rain delay, scattered four hits and five walks while striking out five during his time on the mound.

The Marlins (34-56) tied the game in the fourth with an RBI double from Harold Ramirez and RBI triple from Jorge Alfaro in back-to-back at-bats against Noah Syndergaard. Three scoreless innings ensued before the Conforto hit the go-ahead home run for the Mets in the eighth.

A second rally attempt wasn’t there this time.

The Marlins struck out 12 times on Saturday. Syndergaard fanned nine batters, including five consecutive at one point. Reliever Seth Lugo struck out two of three batters he faced in the eighth. Edwin Diaz struck out Alfaro, representing the tying run, to end the game.