Injury forces Miami Marlins prospect Monte Harrison to sit out MLB Futures Game

The Miami Marlins will be down one representative at the MLB Futures Game on Sunday.

Outfielder Monte Harrison, the club’s No. 2 prospect and the No. 85 overall prospect in baseball according to MLBPipeline, has been scratched from the showcase of MLB’s top minor-league talent in Cleveland, Ohio, with a wrist injury.

The injury occurred when Harrison made a dive in the outfield on a play last week for the Marlins’ Triple A affiliate New Orleans Baby Cakes.

The club has sent Harrison, 23, back to Miami to see the team’s hand specialist, Dr. Patrick Owens.

“We were hopeful after a few days rest that he would be ready to play,” Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Saturday. “He was unable to get a good, firm grip on the bat.”

Harrison, the Marlins’ No. 2 prospect and No. 85 overall prospect, is hitting .284 with nine home runs, 22 RBI, 20 stolen bases and 39 runs scored in 50 games. Harrison also missed the first seven games of the 2019 minor-league season with a different injury to the same wrist that he sustained during spring training. He last played on June 27.

“He’s disappointed,” Hill said. “Obviously he’s had a pretty good year. It’s tremendous recognition to be nominated to play in that game. He was excited to show all of baseball what he’s capable of doing. It’s unfortunate because we were all excited to show the world what he can do. Now, we’ll focus on getting him healthy.”

While Harrison is no longer competing, the Marlins will still have two representatives at Progressive Field on Sunday in second baseman Isan Diaz and right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez.

Sanchez, the top prospect in the Marlins’ organization and the No. 22 overall prospect in MLB, has shown over the last two weeks what he looks like at his best. Before a shaky start on Tuesday (eight earned runs in 3 2/3 innings), the 6-0, 185-pound righty had given up just three earned runs on 16 hits and three walks while striking out 23 over 20 innings in his last three starts for Double A Jacksonville. For the season, which includes two starts in Class A Advanced Jupiter and 10 at the Double A level, Sanchez has a 4.05 ERA and has struck out 64 batters while walking just fourteen. Opposing batters are hitting .277 against him.

Diaz, the Marlins’ No. 6 prospect and the No. 8 overall second baseman prospect in MLB, is hitting .289 with 20 home runs, 54 RBI and 69 runs scored for Triple A New Orleans. He has had both a 17-game hit streak and a five-game home run streak this season.

All three were acquired in trades over the last 18 months, with Diaz and Harrison coming to the Marlins in the Christian Yelich trade while Sanchez was the top prospect from the J.T. Realmuto trade.

“It’s a tremendous honor for the organization to have three selected,” Hill said. “It speaks to the depth that we’ve been trying to build within the organization.”