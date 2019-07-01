A look at Victor Mesa Jr.’s start to his professional career in the Marlins organization

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: We’re trying to build something that’s special Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

Victor Mesa Jr. finally received his first taste of professional baseball last week.





The Miami Marlins’ No. 29 overall prospect and younger brother of Victor Victor Mesa wasted no time impressing in the Gulf Coast League.

Mesa Jr.’s stat line through his first four games of rookie ball: A .429 batting average (6 for 14), two doubles, four walks, one RBI and five runs scored.

He showed off his plate discipline in his debut on June 24, drawing two walks, before the offense started showing up.

He logged his first hit — a double — on Wednesday against the GCL Nationals, had his first multi-hit game and drove in his first run on Thursday against the GCL Mets and posted a three-hit game on Friday against the GCL Cardinals.





Mesa Jr. batted second and played in center field all four games.

Mesa Jr.’s scouting report, per MLBPipeline: “He has a fluid swing and advanced bat-to-ball skills, leading to optimism that he’ll be a quality hitter. He shows the ability to backspin the ball and while most of his present power comes to his pull side, he has the potential to drive the ball to all fields.

“Mesa has average speed and outfield range, so he fits best on a corner. He has solid arm strength and likely will end up in right field. More outgoing than his brother, he’s a brash player who displays plenty of confidence, though his youth means Miami won’t rush him.”

Some other notable performances from the first week of Gulf Coast League action:

▪ Shortstop Nasim Nunez, the Marlins’ second-round pick from the 2018 MLB Draft, opened his professional career with a three-hit game and it hitting .353 overall (6 for 17) with a double, a walk, two stolen bases, three RBI and seven runs scored.

▪ Lorenzo Hampton, the Marlins’ 28th-round pick out of FIU, hit his first professional home run on Friday against the GCL Cardinals. He has three hits, four RBI and three runs scored through his first four games.

Batavia Muckdogs update

The first two and a half weeks for the Marlins’ short-season Class A affiliate Batavia Muckdogs are in the books, and several Marlins prospects are quickly impressing.

Outfielders Milton Smith II and J.D. Orr are first and second in the New York-Penn League in batting average.

Smith, the Marlins’ 22nd-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, has hits in all 11 of his starts this year en route to a .462 batting average to go along with eight RBI and six runs scored while striking out just three times in 45 plate appearances.

Orr, the Marlins’ 10th-round pick in the 2019 draft out of Wright State University, is close behind with a .452 average (15 for 42) while leading the league with 15 runs scored and tying for the league lead with eight stolen bases.

Third baseman Nic Ready, the power-hitting third baseman out of Air Force who the Marlins drafted in the 23rd round, has a league-leading .640 slugging mark. He has 11 extra-base hits, including a league-high nine doubles.

On the mound, Remey Reed is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA over three starts. The Marlins’ sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2016 has held opponents to three earned runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out 21 over 15 innings.

Evan Brabrand, the Marlins’ ninth-round pick this year out of Liberty, has converted saves in both of his first two appearances. Five of his six outs are strikeouts.