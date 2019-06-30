Sandy Alcantara representing Miami Marlins at All-Star Game

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches during the fourth inning of an Major League Baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Marlins Park in Miami on Thursday, June 27, 2019. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Sandy Alcantara: Major League Baseball All-Star.

Those words are now reality.

Alcantara on Sunday was named as the Marlins’ lone representative for the 2019 All-Star Game. The game takes place July 9 at the Cleveland Indians’ Progressive Field.

Alcantara is the fourth Marlins’ rookie to be named to the All-Star game. The others: Jose Fernandez (2013), Dan Uggla (2006) and Dontrelle Willis (2003)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I feel great,” Alcantara said. “I feel really happy to get there, make it to the All-Star Game and represent my team and my family.”

Alcantara has already represented the Marlins well since joining the team as part of the Marcell Ozuna trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was the top prospect acquired in the trade, known for his high 90’s fastball and five-pitch mix that could project to top-of-the-rotation potential if he improved his command. He made his major-league debut last season, starting six games.

“Really happy for Sandy,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s a kid that we feel like is getting better through the course of the season and from last year to this year. We still feel like it’s the tip of the iceberg for him. I think this is hopefully one of many.”

Alcantara thought his chances to make it to the Midsummer Classic this season were squashed when he gave up six earned runs over five innings in the Marlins’ 8-5 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

“In my last outing, you guys saw that I gave up a few runs,” Alcantara said. “Then I said, ‘Oh, I lost my All-Star Game.’ But I never give up. I just do my thing and wait for my opportunity.”

But the 23-year-old’s strong showing over the seven prior starts showed the fuller picture of what he can do.

Alcantara posted a 1.97 ERA, allowing 10 earned runs on 35 hits and 19 walks, while striking out 36 batters in 45 2/3 innings in that span. The successful stretch began with a complete-game shutout of the New York Mets on May 19 and included five quality starts, defined as pitching at least six innings while giving up no more than three earned runs.

“It’s awesome,” said starting pitcher Zac Gallen, who was also part of the Ozuna trade and played with Alcantara at both the Double A level in the Cardinals organization and at the Triple A level with the Marlins. “I know a lot of people didn’t think that trade was going to produce what it did, but this shows that it’s producing earlier than people thought. He’s worked hard and is still working hard. It’s good that he’s getting rewarded for that.”

Having a starting pitcher make the All-Star game is a fitting choice for the Marlins, considering the team’s success has been defined primarily by their starting pitching.





The Marlins’ starting rotation — which has featured eight pitchers all under the age of 27 — ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 3.93 ERA.

Alcantara and teammate Trevor Richards are the only two on the roster to make every scheduled start this season.





“It’s really important,” Alcantara said. “This has never happened to me. It’s my first time. I have to go out there, do my best and represent my team.”