Miami Marlins use big seventh-inning rally to clinch series against the Phillies

Jordan Yamamoto’s stellar start to his MLB career hit its first bump in the road.

But fortunately for the 23-year-old, the Miami Marlins rallied against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday after his start stalled after four innings.

The Marlins chipped away at a five-run deficit over the final four innings, fueled primarily by a six-run seventh inning, for a series-clinching 9-6 win over the Phillies in front of 14,774 at Marlins Park. The Marlins have now won five consecutive games against the Phillies.

The Marlins (32-49) sent 10 to the plate in the decisive seventh inning, racking up six hits — including three doubles — and a walk against the Phillies’ bullpen to take the lead for the first time on Saturday.

The sequence to get there: Miguel Rojas single, Harold Ramirez double, Garrett Cooper RBI groundout, Brian Anderson walk, Neil Walker RBI single, Starlin Castro RBI double, JT Riddle two-RBI double, Bryan Holaday groundout, Yadiel Rivera pinch-hit RBI single and Rojas flyout to right field. The Phillies (43-40) used three relief pitchers in the inning.

Cooper drove in the Marlins’ first run of the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the first, and Walker hit a home run to left in the sixth after his first two at-bats ended with hard-hit flyouts that died at the warning track.

It saved a spotty start from Yamamoto, who put traffic on the basepaths and had trouble mitigating the damage while lasting just four innings.

Yamamoto, who came into the game with a 0.95 ERA through his first three starts and was the first pitcher in Marlins franchise history to , gave up four runs — two each in the first and fourth — on three hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

The trouble started from the first pitch. Phillies left fielder Scott Kingery took an 88 mph four-seam fastball low and in the zone for an infield single and made it to second when Yamamoto’s throw to first base sailed past Garrett Cooper. Full count walks to Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins loaded the bases before J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI single to shallow left field and Cesar Hernandez popped a sacrifice fly to center field to give the Phillies an early 2-0 lead.

It served as a similar opening to Yamamoto’s first start against the Phillies on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park when he walked the first three batters he faced to load the bases. He got out of that inning by allowing just two runs and proceeded to throw four shutout innings to close out his time on the mound.





He wasn’t as fortunate on Saturday.

Yamamoto rebounded in the second and third innings, giving up just a walk in that span, but it unraveled in the fourth. He hit Hernandez with a pitch to open the frame and then walked Maikel Franco on five pitches to put two runners on board. Back-to-back strikeouts put Yamamoto in good position to get out of the inning unscathed, but a Kingery fly ball to center field bounced off JT Riddle’s glove and brought both runners home. A four-pitch strikeout to Jean Segura ended the inning and Yamamoto’s time on the mound.

Adam Conley gave up a two-run home run to Hoskins in the fifth to make it 6-1 before the rally began.

Halfway there

Saturday’s game marked the halfway point of the regular season for the Marlins.

And at 32-49, the Marlins are in similar territory at the midway mark of the year as they had been the past three seasons.

The Marlins’ record midway through the 2018 season, their first under their latest rebuild: an identical 32-49 record. That team finished the year with a 63-98 record.

Their record through 81 games in 2017, their last year with the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich, Dee Gordon and Realmuto all on the roster together: 36-45 on its way to a 77-85 finish.