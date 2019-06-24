A lot of Marlins prospects are on the move. Here are the updates you need to know

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: We’re trying to build something that’s special Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

The Miami Marlins’ minor-league rosters have gone through a host of changes during the past week as top prospects have been promoted throughout the organization.

Let’s begin with the starting-pitching changes, which saw a lot of movement after Elieser Hernandez (Triple A), Zac Gallen (Triple A), and Jordan Yamamoto (Double A) were called up to the Marlins’ 25-man active roster to fill in for injured starters Caleb Smith, Pablo Lopez, and Jose Ureña.

Robert Dugger, the Marlins’ No. 22 prospect, is now with Triple A New Orleans after posting a 3.31 ERA with 73 strikeouts over 70 2/3 innings in Double A Jacksonville. The 6-2 righty gave up two runs off five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings during his Triple A debut on Sunday.

Edward Cabrera, one of four All-Stars from the Marlins’ Class A-Advanced team in Jupiter, was promoted to Double A Jacksonville on Sunday. The Marlins’ No. 8 prospect was phenomenal in Jupiter, posting a 2.02 ERA with 73 strikeouts and only 13 earned runs allowed in 58 innings. He held opponents to a .183 batting average.

Humberto Mejia and Chris Vallimont have been promoted to Jupiter after All-Star seasons in Class A Clinton, Iowa. Mejia, 22, recorded a 2.03 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings over 13 appearances (10 starts) in Clinton. He threw four shutout innings in his Hammerheads debut on Sunday. Vallimont, the Marlins’ fifth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, had a 2.99 ERA in Clinton and held opponents to a .198 average.

Outfielder Jerar Encarnacion (.298 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI, and 34 runs in 68 games in Class A) has joined Mejia and Vallimont in the move up from Clinton to Jupiter.

Meanwhile, two Marlins draft picks — fifth-round first baseman Evan Edwards out of North Carolina State and third-round outfielder Peyton Burdick out of Wright State — have already been promoted from their short-season designations to Class A Clinton.

Quick hits on top 10

▪ No. 1 Sixto Sanchez (Double A Jacksonville): Tied a career high with seven innings pitched on Saturday, striking out nine batters while giving up only two earned runs on two hits. He did not walk a batter.

▪ No. 2 Victor Victor Mesa (A-Advanced Jupiter): Is hitting .231 this season and has gone 8 for 25 (.320) with five RBI and two runs scored in six games since the Florida State League All-Star Break.

▪ No. 3 Monte Harrison (Triple A New Orleans): Hitting .287 with nine home runs, 20 RBI, and 38 runs scored. He has hits in eight of his past nine games.

▪ No. 4 Nick Neidert (Triple A New Orleans): Has not pitched since April 19 while dealing with tendinitis in his right knee.

▪ No. 5 Connor Scott (A Clinton): The Marlins’ 2018 first-round pick is hitting .221 with four home runs, 21 RBI, and 39 runs scored for the Lumberkings.

▪ No. 6 Isan Diaz (Triple A New Orleans): Is hitting .292 with 16 home runs, 45 RBI, and 60 runs scored for the Baby Cakes. He has hits in 19 of his past 21 games, during which he has hit six home runs.

▪ No. 7 Braxton Garrett (A-Advanced Jupiter): Has thrown at least five innings and given up no more than two earned runs in five of his past seven starts.

▪ No. 8 Cabrera: Will likely start his first Double A game this week.

▪ No. 9 Jorge Guzman (Double A Jacksonville): Has a 3.89 ERA with 69 strikeouts over 78 2/3 innings. He has thrown at least six innings in half of his 14 starts.

▪ No. 10 Will Banfield (A Clinton): Is hitting .212 with six home runs and 32 RBI this year and has shown above-average skill defensively.

Ferrell is Returned





The Marlins announced Monday that they returned right-handed reliever Riley Ferrell, a Rule 5 selection, to the Houston Astros. Ferrell spent his entire duration with the Marlins on the 60-day injured list with biceps tendinitis.