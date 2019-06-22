He had been out of MLB for a decade. His first game back: A crucial hit for the Marlins

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: We’re trying to build something that’s special Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

Welcome back to the big leagues, Wilkin Castillo.

After toiling in the minor-leagues for the last decade, Castillo hit a go-ahead, two-out, two-RBI double in the seventh inning Saturday to lift the Miami Marlins to a 5-3, series-clinching win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Castillo’s hit capped a three-hit, three-run rally for the Marlins (29-46) after being held to one hit and two walks through the first six innings of the game. Garrett Cooper led off the frame with a walk to extend his on-base streak to a career-high 18 games. Brian Anderson and Starlin Castro followed with back-to-back singles to bring Cooper home and put runners on the corners. A Cesar Puello fielder’s choice and JT Riddle popup brought Castillo to the plate.

After striking out in his first two at-bats, the 6-0, 215-pound catcher ripped the first pitch he saw from reliever Edubary Ramos 327 feet to the right-field wall to bring home both baserunners. The Marlins held the lead the rest of the way.

Saturday was Castillo’s first MLB game since June 20, 2009, when he served as a pinch-hitter for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago White Sox. Castillo doesn’t remember much about that game — a 10-8 White Sox win — other than feeling his right shoulder pop after hitting a line drive over the center fielder’s head.

Since then, Castillo had stints in the minor leagues with six MLB teams, three Mexican Baseball League teams and one year in the independent Atlantic League before signing a minor-league contract with the Marlins.

The Marlins selected his contract and called him up to the big-league club on Friday after placing Jorge Alfaro on the seven-day concussion injured list.





According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Castillo’s gap is the longest between Major League games since infielder Jim Baumer went 11 years and 191 days between appearances from Oct. 2, 1949, to April 11, 1961.

“It feels good,” Castillo said pregame through an interpreter about getting another chance in the major leagues. “It’s been a long, long time since 2009. It feels great. The support from all the guys, it’s a great feeling just to be back here.”

JT Riddle hit a solo home run in the third and Anderson hit an RBI single in the eighth to bookend the Marlins’ scoring.





Elieser Hernandez, making his third start of the year, gave up three earned runs on five hits — including back-to-back solo home runs from Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins in the third — and two walks while striking out six. The bullpen threw four scoreless innings of relief against the Phillies (39-37), who have lost six consecutive games.