The Miami Marlins are starting to get healthier. Here’s the latest injury update

Miami Marlins pitcher Caleb Smith (31) pitches during the first inning of an interleague Major League Baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Marlins Park in Miami, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins are finally receiving some good news on the injury front after being hit hard with ailments over the last month.

The biggest news of the bunch: Starting pitcher Caleb Smith, who was placed on the Injured List on June 7 with left-hip inflammation, threw long toss on Sunday and is scheduled for a bullpen session in Jupiter on Tuesday.

Smith was one of the National League’s top pitchers over the first month and a half of the year, holding a 2.25 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 48 innings of work through his first eight starts of the season. He struck out at least six batters in each of those eight appearances — highlighted by a career-high 11 against the Chicago Cubs on May 7.

His production slipped over his final four starts before being shut down, posting an 0-3 record with a 6.50 ERA. He lasted 18 total innings in those four games and gave up seven home runs.

On the rest of the injury front:

▪ Jon Berti (10-day IL, left oblique strain) is continuing with all baseball activity in Jupiter.

▪ Riley Ferrell (60-day IL, biceps tendinitis) is scheduled to throw two innings with Triple A New Orleans on Tuesday.

▪ Peter O’Brien (10-day IL, left rib cage contusion) begins a rehab assignment with Class A-advanced Jupiter on Tuesday. He was originally scheduled to play seven innings at first base for the Hammerheads on Monday, but the game was rained out.

▪ Martin Prado (10-day IL, right hamstring strain) is therapy only for the time being.

▪ Drew Steckenrider (60-day IL, right elbow inflammation) was cleared to start a throwing program Monday.

▪ Neil Walker (10-day IL, strained right quadriceps) is continuing a running progression and all baseball activity in Jupiter.

▪ Chad Wallach (10-day IL, concussion) is out of the concussion protocol and is resuming all baseball activity in Jupiter.