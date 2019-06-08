Lack of offense spoils a quality Trevor Richards start as Marlins drop series to Braves

Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Richards (36) carried a no-hitter against the Atlanta Braves into the sixth inning at Marlins Park on Saturday, June 8, 2019. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Trevor Richards’ run of success continues through at least another start.

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins’ offense has continued to regress to the mean after a solid three-week run.

Richards, the 26-year-old Miami Marlins’ right-handed pitcher, threw seven solid innings but received no run support in a 1-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Marlins Park. The Marlins (23-39) have been shut out for the 11th time this season and sixth time at home as they drop another series to the Braves. They can avoid the sweep with a win on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

Richards carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a two-out single to shallow center field. Prior to that, Richards had only allowed three walks and a hit-by-pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But the real damage came in the seventh. Braves standout rookie outfielder Austin Riley led off the inning with a double, his first hit of the series. He moved to third on an Ozzie Albies flyout to deep center field and scored on a Tyler Flowers sacrifice fly.

Richards left the game after the seventh, finishing the game with five strikeouts and just the two hits allowed on 95 pitches (60 strikes). He has posted a 1.74 ERA (six earned runs over 31 innings) with 28 strikeouts to just 10 walks over his last five starts.

“I always like Trevor. He’s got weapons for everyone,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said pregame. “It always goes back to the simplicity of hitting his spots and the change-up.”

It was the only run the Braves (35-29) needed to secure their third series victory over the Marlins this year because the Marlins offense struggled for a third consecutive game. Miami recorded just four hits on Saturday and has just 14 total hits over its last three games — all losses after winning 13 of their previous 18 games, a stretch in which the team averaged 9.8 hits and six runs per game.

The Marlins had their scoring chances. Their leadoff batter reached base in the third, fourth and fifth inning only for the side to be quickly retired.

They had runners on first and second with one out in the sixth with Curtis Granderson reached on a fielding error by Dansby Swanson in the shift and Garrett Cooper drew a full-count walk. Brian Anderson and Starlin Castro struck out in back-to-back at-bats to end the inning.

They had runners on the corners with two outs in the eighth after Harold Ramirez recorded a pinch-hit double and stole third before Cooper drew his second walk of the game. Anderson grounded out to third, with Josh Donaldson’s throw to first barely beating out Anderson to end the frame.

Martin Prado hit a one-out single in the ninth, but JT Riddle and Jorge Alfaro struck out swinging to end the game.

Julio Teheran threw six scoreless innings to keep the Marlins at bay before the bullpen threw three scoreless innings of relief.

Ramirez rebounds

Ramirez, after getting into the first hitting slump of his major-league career, was given the day out of the starting lineup on Saturday with the hopes it would provide a needed reset.

Ramirez had gone without a hit in each of his last three games, putting up a collective 0-for-13 performance with six strikeouts in the last two games at Milwaukee and Friday’s home loss to the Atlanta Braves before hitting his pinch-hit double in the eighth.

Before that, Ramirez was hitting .370 with 12 RBI and 12 runs scored over his first 19 MLB games.



