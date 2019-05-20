Sixto Sanchez’s latest start and more updates from the Marlins’ minor-league teams

Class A Advanced pitching coach on Sixto Sanchez: ‘He’s electric’ Reid Cornelius, the pitching coach for Class A Advanced Jupiter, worked with starting pitcher Sixto Sanchez for the second time May 9, 2019. Once again, the coach was impressed by the Miami Marlins' No. 1 prospect, according to the MLB.com rankings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Reid Cornelius, the pitching coach for Class A Advanced Jupiter, worked with starting pitcher Sixto Sanchez for the second time May 9, 2019. Once again, the coach was impressed by the Miami Marlins' No. 1 prospect, according to the MLB.com rankings.

Sixto Sanchez’s second start with Double A Jacksonville did not go as expected.

The Miami Marlins’ top prospect, obtained from the Philadelphia Phillies along with fellow pitching prospect Will Stewart, catcher Jorge Alfaro and international pool money as part of the J.T. Realmuto trade, gave up 11 hits and three earned runs through 4 2/3 innings. Nine of the hits were singles.

Sanchez’s stats over his first four starts, two each with Jacksonville and Class A Advanced Jupiter: 0-3, 3.74 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings.

More updates from the farm:

Triple A New Orleans

▪ Starting pitcher Zac Gallen (No. 18) had his first rough start of the season with the Baby Cakes. The righty gave up five earned runs on eight hits through six innings in a 5-4 loss to the Iowa Cubs on Sunday. Gallen’s ERA jumped from 1.16 to 1.79. He has 74 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings.

▪ Utility Yadiel Rivera, who struggled at the MLB level for the Marlins last year (.173 average in 111 games), is hitting 13 for 34 during his past 10 games, a mark that includes five home runs in a three-game stretch. Rivera’s batting average with the Baby Cakes is now up to .299 on the year.

▪ Outfielder Monte Harrison (No. 3) is staying steady, hitting .288 with 12 RBI, 28 runs and 16 stolen bases in 37 games. He has six stolen bases through his last eight games.

▪ Lewis Brinson is hitting .259 (14 for 54) with two home runs, 13 RBI and eight runs with 20 strikeouts in 16 games since being demoted.

▪ Pitcher Nick Neidert (No. 4) remains on Injured List.





Double A Jacksonville

▪ Pitcher Robert Dugger (No. 22), obtained as part of Dee Gordon trade, has gone 4-1 in his past five starts. He has gone seven innings in each of his last two starts and has 47 strikeouts over 46 2/3 innings.

Class A Advanced Jupiter

▪ Outfielder Victor Victor Mesa (No. 2) has just two hits since his 10-game hit streak ended.

▪ Pitcher Jordan Holloway (No. 13) had his third consecutive shutout outing on Sunday, this time with 11 strikeouts and just three hits allowed in five innings against the Florida Fire Frogs to lower his ERA to 1.50 on the season. Holloway has thrown at least five shutout innings in five of his past six starts. His lone blemish in that span: Giving up three earned runs on four walks in two-thirds of an inning against the Dunedin Blue Jays.

▪ Stewart (No. 21) has had four consecutive rough outings, giving up 30 hits and 25 earned runs over 14 innings with 10 strikeouts to eight walks. His ERA is now 7.79.

▪ Trevor Rogers (No. 15) has given up just six earned runs through his last five starts, striking out 28 while walking five over 30 innings.

▪ Braxton Garrett (No. 7) has given up no more than five hits in a given start this year and has held opponents to one run or fewer in four of six starts. For the season, he has a 3.10 ERA through 29 innings with 40 strikeouts and 13 walks

Class A Clinton (Iowa)

▪ Jerar Encarnacion is hitting just .167 in his past 10 games. Even at that, he still has a .301 batting average on the year

▪ Catcher Will Banfield has posted five multihit games during his past 10 outings and has two home runs in last four games. His batting average is up to .227 after starting the season with two hits in his first 31 at-bats.