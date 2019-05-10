Closing the door on the Marlins-Cubs series and looking ahead to the New York Mets

Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez, left, is safe at third as Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas applies a late tag during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

The Miami Marlins went 1-3 to the Chicago Cubs in the first series of their seven-game road trip. After opening the four-game set with a 6-5 come-from-behind victory, the Marlins lost 5-2 on a Kris Bryant walk-off home run, 3-2 in 11 innings on a Jason Heyward walk-off home run and 4-1 off a pair of home runs.

Before the Marlins (10-27) begin the second leg of their trip, here are a few quick hits from the series with the Cubs.





The clutch hit - or lack thereof

Starting pitching has kept the Marlins in games all season despite their record.

But in order to win, the Marlins still need to manufacture some semblance of offense and that continues to come in waves.

They got what they needed on Monday, primarily with a three-run top-of-the-ninth. Down 4-3, Curtis Granderson and Jon Berti led off with back-to-back walks against Cubs reliever Pedro Strop. Neil Walker followed with a single to load the bases. Rosell Herrera then drew the third walk of the frame to bring Granderson home, tying the game and forcing a pitching change. Miguel Rojas gave the Marlins the lead on an RBI groundout before Martin Prado provided a much-needed insurance run when he hit a groundball back to Ryan, who threw to first on the force out despite having Walker in a potential run-down between third and home.

They rallied in the ninth again on Wednesday to tie the game and force extra innings but fell flat after that.

All told, the Marlins hit .200 (27 for 135) with 38 strikeouts against the Cubs.





Starting rotation

Caleb Smith was fantastic once again, recording a career-high 11 strikeouts and giving up just two runs over 6 2/3 innings for his sixth consecutive quality start.

The other three starters this series battled through a one rough inning before eventually settling down.

Sandy Alcantara needed 40 pitches to get out of a three-run first inning on Monday but held the Cubs scoreless through the rest of his five-inning stint on the mound despite getting into a few jams along the way.

Jose Urena, who got out of a first-inning jam with a double-play ball, had his problems surface in the fourth on Wednesday when he allowed three consecutive baserunners to start the frame on a Kris Bryant walk and back-to-back singles from Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez, the latter of which scored Bryant to tie the game. Rizzo eventually scored on a Jorge Alfaro passed ball. Urena ended the night giving up just those two runs over seven innings of work.

Trevor Richards had a 33-pitch first inning on Thursday, giving out a one-out home run to Bryant and then put three more baserunners on with two outs. An Albert Almora Jr single to left to end the mini-run by the Cubs scored Javier Baez to give the Cubs an early two-run lead.

Starlin Castro

The hitting slump was intense for Starlin Castro.

Seven games, three-to-four plate appearances per game. No hits.

And then, in the sixth inning against the Cubs on Tuesday, it happened.

Castro ripped a groundball to his left and hustled to first base for an infield single against his former team. After 29 at-bats without a hit, the streak ended.

It was a small victory, but a needed victory. Shortly after, Castro continued to stay hot. The second baseman finished the four-game series with five hits and two RBI to bring his batting average back up to a slightly more respectable .231 after it dipped as low as .210.

Next up

There’s no break in this road trip, as the Marlins immediately play three games against the New York Mets at Citi Field to close out the week away from South Florida.

The Mets (17-20) have dropped five of their last six games to fall under .500 this season.

Expected starting pitching matchups:

▪ Friday, 7:10 p.m.: Marlins RHP Pablo Lopez (2-4, 4.03 ERA) vs. Mets LHP Zack Wheeler (2-2, 4.64)

▪ Saturday, 7 p.m.: Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-3, 4.93) vs. TBA

▪ Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: Marlins LHP Caleb Smith (3-0, 2.11) vs. Mets LHP Jacob deGrom (2-4, 3.60)