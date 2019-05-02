Miami Marlins president of business operations no longer with team after 14 months

Miami Marlins introduce Chip Bowers as new president of business operations Miami Marlins introduce Chip Bowers as new president of business operations on Feb. 13, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins introduce Chip Bowers as new president of business operations on Feb. 13, 2018.

Chip Bowers’ time with the Miami Marlins lasted all of 14 months.

The Marlins confirmed Thursday that Bowers, the club’s president of business operations, is no longer part of the organization. SiriusXM radio host Craig Mish was the first to report the news.

Bowers joined the Marlins organization in February 2018 after previously serving as the chief marketing officer for the Golden State Warriors. He reported directly to Marlins part-owner and CEO Derek Jeter.

He played a role in executing the renovations to Marlins Park, but, according to a source, the Marlins had started re-branding and ballpark enhancements plans before his arrival. The move did not have anything to do with low attendance figures, although the Marlins are averaging just 9,651 fans per home game through 18 home games — by far the worst in MLB (the Tampa Bay Rays are the second-lowest at 14,008 after 16 games at Tropicana Field).

With Bowers out, some restructuring has occurred in the Marlins’ front office. Adam Jones is now the Marlins’ chief revenue officer and Caroline O’Connor is the organization’s chief operating officer. Jones was previously vice president of strategy and development and led the media tour of the upgraded ballpark prior to Opening Day.

