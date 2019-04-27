Miami Marlins nearly overcome nine-run deficit but fall short to Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, right, tags out Miami Marlins’ Curtis Granderson at home after Grandson tried to score on a single by Miguel Rojas during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

The Miami Marlins came so close to pulling off the unthinkable.





Trailing by nine with four innings left, the Marlins put together their best three-inning offensive stretch of the season, scoring eight runs in that span. They strung together at-bats, moved station to station and ultimately showed the approach needed at the plate for this club in this condition to win ballgames.

But in the end, it wasn’t enough to erase two bad innings earlier in the game — one by starting pitcher Trevor Richards, another by reliever Jarlin Garcia — that put the Marlins in a deep hole for the eventual 12-9 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park. A nine-run deficit would have been the largest the Marlins have overcome in franchise history.





Richards, the 25-year-old righty with one of the best change-ups in MLB, gave up four earned runs in a nine-batter, 35-pitch second inning to put the Marlins in the early hole. The damage started with a solo home run by Nick Williams on a change-up that stayed a bit too high in the zone. Cesar Hernandez and Maikel Franco both singled, and Andrew McCutchen loaded the bases when he drew a walk. Hernandez scored on a passed ball. Franco and McCutchen scored on a Bryce Harper double.

Richards gave up a fifth run on a solo homer from McCutchen in the fourth before turning over to the bullpen for the final five innings.

Garcia, the first out of the pen, only put the Marlins in a bigger bind. He gave up five runs in the fifth on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman.

The Marlins offense, which had produced just five hits and one run at that point, then began to click.

The sixth: Four runs on six hits, including four consecutive singles to open the frame and knock Phillies starter Jake Arrieta out of the game. 10-5.

The seventh: Two runs on a Jorge Alfaro home run to right field, his fifth of the year. 10-7.

The eighth: Two runs on three hits. 10-9.

But Rhys Hoskins extended the Phillies’ lead back to three with a two-run home run off Drew Steckenrider.

The Marlins got two base runners on with an Isaac Galloway single and Rosell Herrera walk, but pinch hitter Chad Wallach, representing the tying run, struck out to end it.

The Marlins finished with 17 hits, and five players had multi-hit outings.

The four-game series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.