The Miami Marlins outfield is being reshaped again. The team is recalling this prospect

Miami Marlins’ Austin Dean bats during the third inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Jupiter, Fla. AP

The Miami Marlins are shaking up their outfield once again.

The Marlins recalled Austin Dean from Triple-A New Orleans and optioned Peter O’Brien down to the Baby Cakes on Friday ahead of their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies that begins a nine-game homestand.

Dean, the Marlins’ No. 26 overall prospect according to MLBPipeline, makes his return to the big leagues after opening the season hitting .375 with a pair of doubles and six RBI in seven games at the Triple A level. Dean was a September call-up in 2018 and hit .221 with four home runs, 14 RBI and 16 runs scored.

O’Brien, who was called up on March 31 after Garrett Cooper went on the Injured List with a right calf strain, went 3 for 27 (.111 batting average) with 14 strikeouts over nine games.

