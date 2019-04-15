Three top Marlins pitching prospects put up quality performances for Jupiter Hammerheads

Miami Marlins pitcher Jordan Holloway (78) pitches during the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Jupiter Hammerheads’ starting rotation is coming into its own early in the season, with three of the Marlins’ top minor-league prospects dazzling over consecutive starts.

Edward Cabrera (the Marlins’ No. 8 prospect, according to MLBPipeline), Will Stewart (No. 21) and Jordan Holloway (No. 13) strung together three consecutive quality starts this week.

Their combined line: 19 2/3 innings pitched, three hits allowed (one by each), no runs, 24 strikeouts and just four walks. All three picked up their first wins of the season.

Cabrera, the Marlins’ second-highest ranked prospect from the pre-Jeter/Sherman era, made it through six innings on the mound for just the fifth time in his professional career. His nine strikeouts were a career high.

Stewart, a 21-year-old lefty acquired in the J.T. Realmuto trade in February, carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning of his second start with the Marlins organization and he at one point retired 19 consecutive batters.

Holloway, a year removed from Tommy John surgery, capped the trifecta with six shutout innings that included eight strikeouts and just two batters reaching base.

The offense helped the three as well in their wins, with the Hammerheads recording 28 hits over the three days. Shortstop and leadoff hitter Jose Devers (No. 12 prospect) led the way with six hits, a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.

He’s hitting .347 on the season. Second baseman Riley Mahan had four hits and a pair of RBI in two games, while Victor Victor Mesa (No. 2 prospect) went 3 for 6 with an RBI and two runs scored.

The Hammerheads have won four of their last five games and are now 5-5 on the season.

In other Marlins prospect news:

▪ Pitcher Zac Gallen’s first two starts in Triple-A New Orleans? Couldn’t be much better. The Marlins’ No. 18 prospect followed up seven perfect innings in his season debut by throwing six innings of one-run ball on Thursday, striking out eight and giving up three hits. His line so far this year: 13 innings, three hits, one run, 19 strikeouts and no walks. Through two starts, Gallen leads the Pacific Coast League in WHIP (0.23) and is second in both strikeouts and ERA (0.69).

▪ Also in New Orleans, outfielder Monte Harrison made his season debut this week and showed off his power on Sunday, belting out a grand slam in the eighth inning of the Baby Cakes’ 11-10 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers. After an 0-for-8 start, Harrison recorded back-to-back multi-hit games on Saturday and Sunday.

▪ Jerar Encarnacion is continuing his quality start to the year with the Class-A Clinton Lumberkings. The outfielder is on a six-game hitting streak and has hits in eight of nine games this year, including five multi-hit games. His 16 hits lead the Midwest League and his .432 batting average is second overall.

