Miami Marlins give sneak peak at ballpark upgrades as Opening Day approaches

It was just six weeks ago that Derek Jeter stood 10 rows behind home plate, construction machines whirring in the outfield, as the Miami Marlins worked to stay on schedule with the final upgrades to Marlins Park.
Fast-forward to Tuesday, and there Jeter was again, looking over the almost finished product 16 months in the making two days before the Marlins open the 2019 season with a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.
“I said at the end of last year that when people walk into this park for the first time, we want them to realize that it’s a completely different park,” Jeter, the Marlins’ CEO, said. “We want people here to come to Marlins Park and say, ‘You know what? The new ownership group said they were going to make some changes and they have made some changes.’ ”
In an hourlong tour guided by Adam Jones, the Marlins’ senior vice president for strategy and development, the ballpark upgrades that were only seen through renderings came to life minus a couple of minor tweaks that were still being worked out.
There are the new food partnerships that line the Promenade Level, including Miami’s Best Pizza, PINCHO, Novecento, SuViche, Butterfly Tacos y Tortas, and La Pepa. Other concession options have been given ballpark-themed names such as Fowl Pole, Top Dog and The Change Up. There’s also a grab-and-go market called El Mercadito that includes wraps, salads, fruit and gluten-free items.
There are the two standing-room only sections. The Social is in right field, just beyond the foul pole, and holds about 225 people. The second, AutoNation Alley, is a three-tiered platform structure in center field where the home run sculpture used to be. The highest level is open to the general public. The middle tier is accessible to anyone who buys a standing-room only ticket (starting at $10) that also provides access to the right-field area. The Alley Deck, the lower level, serves as a group hospitality space.
There’s the updated Diamond Club lounge area, which is now sponsored by DEX Imaging and has a more casual feel to it. The previously low-lit dining area with semicircle booths and white tablecloths has been replaced with what the Marlins call a “contemporary club atmosphere” that balances the high-scale look while still keeping in mind that customers are watching a baseball game.
Also in right field will be the Comunidad 305 section, which will allow fans to showcase their heritage and bring another form of energy to the crowd on game days. Marlins president of business operations Chip Bowers previously said the idea stemmed from the excitement of the World Baseball Classic. Instruments, flags and noisemakers will be allowed in the area. Tickets are $8 per game.
The upgrades stemmed from the Marlins’ Dímelo (tell me) campaign that they used to receive feedback from the community about what they want for a quality night at the ballpark.
“We’re going to continue to take that feedback and continue to evolve exactly what the standard is for baseball and sport entertainment, not only in South Florida but across the entire industry,” Jones said.
So how do the Marlins think fans will feel about the changes?
“Only time will tell,” Jeter said, “but we think we’re improving the experience. The bottom line is we’re trying to improve in every facet of the organization.”
