As Miami Marlins build their bench, this player’s versatility will play a factor

Rosell Herrera carries three gloves with him every day.

Which one he brings to the field depends on where he’s playing that day.

There’s one for shortstop and third base, another for second base and one for the outfield.

As the Miami Marlins spend these last few days before Opening Day finalizing their 25-man roster, Herrera makes an interesting case. The Marlins can play the 26-year-old just about anywhere in the field except catcher.

A player needs a day off? Herrera can likely serve as his replacement for nine innings.





That versatility does wonders with the Marlins expected to only carry four players on the bench once again this season, three of which will be their backup catcher and likely two backup infielders.

“I think we’ve gotten a pretty good picture of what he can do,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “We’ve pretty much played him [everywhere]. ... He’s pretty much hit all the spots we’ve wanted to see.

“You love versatility all the time, but in this league especially and in this day and time of bullpens being the extra guy. It’s nice to have a guy that you can manipulate the field with. He’s one of those guys.”

Herrera’s a shortstop by trade, but he’s comfortable in center field, too.

“Almost every shortstop is an athletic guy,” Herrera said. “If you can run, you can play center field. If you can read good balls off the bat, you can play center field.”

Another advantage in Herrera’s favor: He’s a switch-hitter, giving the Marlins another player who can hit lefty in addition to Neil Walker, Curtis Granderson and JT Riddle.

Herrera has hit .211 this spring with a double, triple and four stolen bases.

“For me, this camp, I’m close right now to where I want to be,” Herrera said. “Part of my plan has been to see pitches every at-bat. ... That has helped me because I don’t want to always swing on the first pitch. Right now, I feel like I’m getting better.”

Marlins streak reaches 11

The Marlins continued their strong close to spring training on Wednesday with their 11th consecutive win, this time a 6-0 shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals. That ties a franchise record for most consecutive wins in spring previously set in 1997.

Pablo Lopez, making a case to be in the starting rotation, threw six scoreless innings and gave up just two hits while striking out five. For the spring, Lopez posted a 0.90 ERA over 20 innings with 16 strikeouts to just one walk.

Other highlights from Wednesday: Brian Anderson went 2 for 2 with a triple, two RBI and two walks; Neil Walker hit his third home run of spring; Tayron Guerrero, Adam Conley and Sergio Romo each threw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.