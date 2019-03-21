Meet the Marlins’ top 30 prospects — more than half have joined team in past 18 months

Baseball America ranks the Miami Marlins’ farm system as the 13th best among all 30 MLB teams, a 11-spot jump from this time last year. Here’s a look at the team’s top 30 prospects according to MLBPipeline, 19 of whom joined the organization during the last 18 months.





Sixto Sanchez

Position: RHP.

Age: 20.

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 185.

How acquired: J.T. Realmuto trade.

Expected 2019 start: Advanced A Jupiter.

Miami Marlins outfielder Victor Victor Mesa (32) runs drills before a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Victor Victor Mesa

Position: OF.

Age: 22.

Height: 5-9.

Weight: 165.

How acquired: International free agent (signed Oct. 23, 2018).

Expected 2019 start: Advanced A Jupiter.

Miami Marlins outfielder Monte Harrison talks to the press during the 2019 FanFest at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Monte Harrison

Position: OF.

Age: 23.

Height: 6-3.

Weight: 220.

How acquired: Christian Yelich trade.

Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.

Miami Marlins pitcher Nick Neidert throws during the spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers at Roger Dean Stadium on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Nick Neidert

Position: RHP.

Age: 22.

Height: 6-1.

Weight: 180.

How acquired: Dee Gordon trade.

Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches during the third inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the New York Mets at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Sandy Alcantara

Position: RHP.

Age: 23.

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 170.

How acquired: Marcell Ozuna trade.

Expected 2019 start: MLB.

Miami Marlins minor league outfielder Connor Scott runs drills during practice spring training game at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Connor Scott

Position: OF.

Age: 19.

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 180.

How acquired: 2018 MLB Draft (13th overall).

Expected 2019 start: Single A Clinton, Iowa.

Miami Marlins infielder Isan Diaz (76) runs drills during the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Isan Diaz

Position: 2B.

Age: 22.

Height: 5-10.

Weight: 185.

How acquired: Christian Yelich trade.

Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.

Miami Marlins minor league pitcher Braxton Garrett runs drills during practice spring training game at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Braxton Garrett

Position: LHP.

Age: 21.

Height: 6-3.

Weight: 190.

How acquired: 2016 MLB Draft.

Expected 2019 start: Single A Clinton, Iowa.

Edward Cabrera

Position: RHP.

Age: 20.

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 175.

How acquired: International free agent (2015).

Expected 2019 start: Advanced A Jupiter.

Miami Marlins pitcher Jorge Guzman (75) pitches during the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Jorge Guzman

Position: RHP.

Age: 23.

Height: 6-2.

Weight: 182.

How acquired: Giancarlo Stanton trade.

Expected 2019 start: Double A Jacksonville.

Will Banfield

Position: C.

Age: 19.

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 200.

How acquired: 2018 MLB Draft (69th overall).

Expected 2019 start: Single A Clinton, Iowa.

Miami Marlins minor league infielder Osiris Johnson runs drills during practice spring training game at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Osiris Johnson

Position: SS.

Age: 18.

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 181.

How acquired: 2018 MLB Draft (53rd overall).

Expected 2019 start: Single A Iowa.

Jose Devers

Position: SS/2B.

Age: 19.

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 155.

How acquired: Giancarlo Stanton trade.

Expected start: Advanced A Jupiter.

Miami Marlins pitcher Jordan Holloway (78) pitches during the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Jordan Holloway

Position: RHP.

Age: 22.

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 190.

How acquired: 2014 MLB Draft (20th round).

Expected 2019 start: Advanced A Jupiter.

Brian Miller

Position: OF.

Age: 23.

Height: 6-1.

Weight: 186.

How acquired: 2017 MLB Draft (36th overall).

Expected 2019 start: Double A Jacksonville.

Miami Marlins minor league pitcher Trevor Rogers runs drills during practice spring training game at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Trevor Rogers

Position: LHP.

Age: 21.

Height: 6-6.

Weight: 185.

How acquired: 2017 MLB Draft.

Expected 2019 start: Single A Clinton, Iowa.

Miami Marlins minor league outfielder Tristan Pompey runs drills during spring training at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Tristan Pompey

Position: OF.

Age: 21.

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 200.

How acquired: 2018 MLB Draft (89th overall).

Expected 2019 start: Single A Clinton, Iowa.

Miami Marlins pitcher Jordan Yamamoto (68) pitches during the sixth inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the New York Mets at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Jordan Yamamoto

Position: RHP.

Age: 22.

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 185.

How acquired: Christian Yelich trade.

Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.

Miami Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (84) pitches during the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Zac Gallen

Position: RHP.

Age: 23.

Height: 6-2.

Weight: 191.

How acquired: Marcell Ozuna trade.

Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.

Miami Marlins pitcher Riley Ferrell (35) pitches during the fourth inning of a Major League Baseball spring training game against the New York Mets at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Riley Ferrell

Position: RHP.

Age: 25.

Height: 6-2.

Weight: 200.

How acquired: 2018 Rule 5 draft.

Expected 2019 start: MLB.

James Nelson

Position: 3B.

Age: 21.

Height: 6-2.

Weight: 180.

How acquired: 2016 MLB Draft.

Expected 2019 start: Advanced A Jupiter.

Will Stewart

Position: LHP.

Age: 21.

Height: 6-2.

Weight: 175.

How acquired: J.T. Realmuto trade.

Expected 2019 start: Advanced A Jupiter.

Robert Dugger

Position: RHP.

Age: 23.

Height: 6-2.

Weight: 180.

How acquired: Dee Gordon trade.

Expected 2019 start: Double A Jacksonville.

Miami Marlins minor league infielder Joe Dunand runs drills during practice spring training game at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Joe Dunand

Position: SS/3B.

Age: 23.

Height: 6-2.

Weight: 205.

How acquired: 2017 MLB Draft.

Expected 2019 start: Double A Jacksonville

Bryson Brigman USD Athletics

Bryson Brigman

Position: SS/2B.

Age: 23.

Height: 5-11.

Weight: 180.

How acquired: Cameron Maybin trade.

Expected 2019 start: Double A Jacksonville.

Miami Marlins pitcher Jeff Brigham (43) pitches during the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Jeff Brigham

Position: RHP.

Age: 27.

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 200.

How acquired: 2015 trade.

Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.

Miami Marlins’ Austin Dean bats during the third inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Jeff Roberson AP

Austin Dean

Position: OF.

Age: 25.

Height: 6-1.

Weight: 190.

How acquired: 2012 MLB Draft.

Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.

Jose Quijada

Position: LHP.

Age: 23.

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 175.

How acquired: International free agent (2012).

Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.

Christopher Torres

Position: SS.

Age: 21.

Height: 5-11.

Weight: 170.

How acquired: Dee Gordon trade.

Expected 2019 start: Single A Clinton, Iowa.

Thomas Jones

Position: OF.

Age: 21.

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 195.

How acquired: 2016 MLB Draft.

Expected 2019 start: Single A Clinton, Iowa.