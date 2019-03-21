Meet the Marlins’ top 30 prospects — more than half have joined team in past 18 months

Baseball America ranks the Miami Marlins’ farm system as the 13th best among all 30 MLB teams, a 11-spot jump from this time last year. Here’s a look at the team’s top 30 prospects according to MLBPipeline, 19 of whom joined the organization during the last 18 months.
Sixto Sanchez
Position: RHP.
Age: 20.
Height: 6-0.
Weight: 185.
How acquired: J.T. Realmuto trade.
Expected 2019 start: Advanced A Jupiter.
Victor Victor Mesa
Position: OF.
Age: 22.
Height: 5-9.
Weight: 165.
How acquired: International free agent (signed Oct. 23, 2018).
Expected 2019 start: Advanced A Jupiter.
Monte Harrison
Position: OF.
Age: 23.
Height: 6-3.
Weight: 220.
How acquired: Christian Yelich trade.
Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.
Nick Neidert
Position: RHP.
Age: 22.
Height: 6-1.
Weight: 180.
How acquired: Dee Gordon trade.
Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.
Sandy Alcantara
Position: RHP.
Age: 23.
Height: 6-4.
Weight: 170.
How acquired: Marcell Ozuna trade.
Expected 2019 start: MLB.
Connor Scott
Position: OF.
Age: 19.
Height: 6-4.
Weight: 180.
How acquired: 2018 MLB Draft (13th overall).
Expected 2019 start: Single A Clinton, Iowa.
Isan Diaz
Position: 2B.
Age: 22.
Height: 5-10.
Weight: 185.
How acquired: Christian Yelich trade.
Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.
Braxton Garrett
Position: LHP.
Age: 21.
Height: 6-3.
Weight: 190.
How acquired: 2016 MLB Draft.
Expected 2019 start: Single A Clinton, Iowa.
Edward Cabrera
Position: RHP.
Age: 20.
Height: 6-4.
Weight: 175.
How acquired: International free agent (2015).
Expected 2019 start: Advanced A Jupiter.
Jorge Guzman
Position: RHP.
Age: 23.
Height: 6-2.
Weight: 182.
How acquired: Giancarlo Stanton trade.
Expected 2019 start: Double A Jacksonville.
Will Banfield
Position: C.
Age: 19.
Height: 6-0.
Weight: 200.
How acquired: 2018 MLB Draft (69th overall).
Expected 2019 start: Single A Clinton, Iowa.
Osiris Johnson
Position: SS.
Age: 18.
Height: 6-0.
Weight: 181.
How acquired: 2018 MLB Draft (53rd overall).
Expected 2019 start: Single A Iowa.
Jose Devers
Position: SS/2B.
Age: 19.
Height: 6-0.
Weight: 155.
How acquired: Giancarlo Stanton trade.
Expected start: Advanced A Jupiter.
Jordan Holloway
Position: RHP.
Age: 22.
Height: 6-4.
Weight: 190.
How acquired: 2014 MLB Draft (20th round).
Expected 2019 start: Advanced A Jupiter.
Brian Miller
Position: OF.
Age: 23.
Height: 6-1.
Weight: 186.
How acquired: 2017 MLB Draft (36th overall).
Expected 2019 start: Double A Jacksonville.
Trevor Rogers
Position: LHP.
Age: 21.
Height: 6-6.
Weight: 185.
How acquired: 2017 MLB Draft.
Expected 2019 start: Single A Clinton, Iowa.
Tristan Pompey
Position: OF.
Age: 21.
Height: 6-4.
Weight: 200.
How acquired: 2018 MLB Draft (89th overall).
Expected 2019 start: Single A Clinton, Iowa.
Jordan Yamamoto
Position: RHP.
Age: 22.
Height: 6-0.
Weight: 185.
How acquired: Christian Yelich trade.
Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.
Zac Gallen
Position: RHP.
Age: 23.
Height: 6-2.
Weight: 191.
How acquired: Marcell Ozuna trade.
Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.
Riley Ferrell
Position: RHP.
Age: 25.
Height: 6-2.
Weight: 200.
How acquired: 2018 Rule 5 draft.
Expected 2019 start: MLB.
James Nelson
Position: 3B.
Age: 21.
Height: 6-2.
Weight: 180.
How acquired: 2016 MLB Draft.
Expected 2019 start: Advanced A Jupiter.
Will Stewart
Position: LHP.
Age: 21.
Height: 6-2.
Weight: 175.
How acquired: J.T. Realmuto trade.
Expected 2019 start: Advanced A Jupiter.
Robert Dugger
Position: RHP.
Age: 23.
Height: 6-2.
Weight: 180.
How acquired: Dee Gordon trade.
Expected 2019 start: Double A Jacksonville.
Joe Dunand
Position: SS/3B.
Age: 23.
Height: 6-2.
Weight: 205.
How acquired: 2017 MLB Draft.
Expected 2019 start: Double A Jacksonville
Bryson Brigman
Position: SS/2B.
Age: 23.
Height: 5-11.
Weight: 180.
How acquired: Cameron Maybin trade.
Expected 2019 start: Double A Jacksonville.
Jeff Brigham
Position: RHP.
Age: 27.
Height: 6-0.
Weight: 200.
How acquired: 2015 trade.
Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.
Austin Dean
Position: OF.
Age: 25.
Height: 6-1.
Weight: 190.
How acquired: 2012 MLB Draft.
Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.
Jose Quijada
Position: LHP.
Age: 23.
Height: 6-0.
Weight: 175.
How acquired: International free agent (2012).
Expected 2019 start: Triple A New Orleans.
Christopher Torres
Position: SS.
Age: 21.
Height: 5-11.
Weight: 170.
How acquired: Dee Gordon trade.
Expected 2019 start: Single A Clinton, Iowa.
Thomas Jones
Position: OF.
Age: 21.
Height: 6-4.
Weight: 195.
How acquired: 2016 MLB Draft.
Expected 2019 start: Single A Clinton, Iowa.
