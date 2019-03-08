Miami Marlins shut down starting catcher while he deals with knee inflammation

Jorge Alfaro’s spring training with the Miami Marlins has once again come to a halt.

The Marlins are shutting down the catcher while he deals with inflammation in his right knee. Alfaro is expected to be ready for Opening Day on March 28.

Alfaro initially injured the knee in the Grapefruit League opener on Feb. 23 after running into the dugout railing trying to track down a foul ball. Alfaro seemed to tweak the knee again on Tuesday when he was picked off at second base.

Alfaro played in three games total for the Marlins this spring, two as a catcher and one as a designated hitter. He has gone 2-for-5 at the plate, with both hits coming in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over the Mets. He has not played since then.

While Alfaro’s health is the primary focus, missing time also means a longer wait period for him to get acclimated with the pitchers he will be working with this season. The only member of the starting rotation Alfaro has caught in a live game this spring is Sandy Alcantara.

“He’s been catching quite a few [bullpens] and things like that,” manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday. “That is one thing you would like to have him back there more, but it is what it is. We just deal with it. We’re going to be on the same page as far as what we’re trying to do with guys. He’s in all the meetings and all that. I think we’re OK with all of that.”

The Marlins acquired Alfaro from the Philadelphia Phillies in early February along with pitching prospects Sixto Sanchez and Will Stewart in exchange for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto. Alfaro, 25, hit .262 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs with the Phillies in 2018 — his first full MLB season.